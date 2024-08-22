Pakistan’s 5G Rollout on Track: PTA Announces Auction Date

The wait for 5G in Pakistan is almost over! Major General (R) Hafeezur Rehman, Chairman of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), has announced the auction date for the 5G spectrum. The auction will take place by April 2025. This significant development marks a crucial milestone in Pakistan’s journey towards a digitally advanced future.

The PTA is actively working to attract new players to participate in the 5G auction. By expanding the market and encouraging competition, the regulator aims to ensure that consumers benefit from competitive pricing and a wider range of services.

Despite the ongoing challenges, including the repair of the submarine cable, the PTA remains confident that the planned system upgrades will not disrupt internet services. The recent submarine cable issue has caused widespread internet outages across the country. However, this issue will most likely be resolved by August 27.

Currently, telecom companies in Pakistan utilize 265 MHz of spectrum. However now, PTA plans to make an additional 567 MHz available for 5G services. To encourage participation and ensure affordability for consumers, the regulator is actively negotiating with the government to offer this spectrum at a lower cost.

The PTA is also drawing inspiration from other countries’ experiences with 5G spectrum auctions. Saudi Arabia, for instance, sold its spectrum at $90,000 per megahertz. By keeping the cost of spectrum low in Pakistan, the PTA aims to create a conducive environment for telecom operators to invest in 5G infrastructure and offer affordable services to consumers.

The announcement of the 5G auction date marks a significant step forward for Pakistan’s digital transformation. With the rollout of 5G, the country can expect faster internet speeds. There will be improved connectivity and a wide range of innovative applications as well. This will not only enhance the quality of life for citizens but also boost economic growth and development.

As Pakistan prepares to embrace the 5G era, the PTA’s efforts to create a competitive and affordable environment for telecom operators are commendable. By ensuring that the benefits of 5G technology reach the masses, Pakistan can position itself as a leader in the digital age.