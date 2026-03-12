Pakistan’s 5G Spectrum Assignment Begins, Jazz, Zong and Ufone Enter the Bidding Room

The bidding room at PTA headquarters is ready. The arrangements are in place. And in a few moments, Pakistan’s three major telecom operators, Jazz, Zong, and Ufone, will sit down to determine exactly where in the spectrum they will build the country’s 5G future.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority has moved swiftly into the assignment stage of the Next Generation Mobile Services spectrum auction, following the successful completion of the primary multi-band auction earlier this week. This second stage is not about winning the spectrum; that battle has already been fought. This stage is about where within that spectrum each operator will operate, and the outcome will have direct consequences for network performance, rollout speed, and ultimately the quality of 5G service Pakistani consumers will experience.

What the Assignment Stage Actually Determines

When spectrum is auctioned, operators win blocks within a band. But the position of those blocks, whether in the lower, middle, or upper portion of the band, matters significantly for technical performance and interference management.

The assignment stage resolves this. PTA has structured the process into three positional categories: lower, middle, and upper blocks. Operators bid for their preferred placement within the spectrum band they already hold. The mechanism is designed to optimize network performance and minimize interference between operators sharing the same band.

The process will cover two bands: 2600 MHz and 3500 MHz. The 700 MHz band is excluded from the assignment exercise entirely, as Jazz was the sole winner in that band during the primary auction; with no competing operator, there is no positional conflict to resolve.

The Bidding Structure

PTA has established a clear two-round pricing structure for the assignment stage. The starting price in the first round has been set at $0.1 million. If competing bids continue into a second round, the price escalates to $1 million.

The escalation mechanism is designed to discourage prolonged positional disputes while ensuring operators with a genuine technical preference for a specific block position have the opportunity to secure it. In most global spectrum assignment processes, the assignment stage concludes relatively quickly, operators typically have a clear technical preference, and the market moves efficiently toward resolution.

All three operators, Jazz, Zong, and Ufone, will participate in the assignment bidding for the relevant bands.

Why Block Position Matters for 5G Performance

The significance of the assignment stage is easy to underestimate from the outside. For engineers and network planners, it is anything but routine.

In a shared spectrum band, adjacent operators must manage interference at the edges of their allocated blocks. The position an operator secures, lower, middle, or upper, determines which neighbours it shares edges with and what guard band arrangements apply. A poorly positioned block can require additional engineering workarounds that increase both cost and deployment time.

For operators planning commercial 5G rollouts, securing a technically optimal block position at the assignment stage reduces friction in every subsequent phase of network deployment. It is, as industry sources have noted, a crucial prerequisite before commercial rollout planning can formally begin.

The Auction That Got Pakistan Here

The assignment stage follows PTA’s landmark multi-band spectrum auction conducted earlier this week, a milestone in Pakistan’s long-delayed push toward next-generation mobile connectivity.

Jazz secured spectrum in the 700 MHz band during the primary auction, giving it a coverage advantage; lower frequency spectrum travels farther and penetrates buildings more effectively, making it well suited for broad 5G coverage. Zong and Ufone secured allocations in the higher bands, which offer greater capacity and speed in dense urban environments.

The combination of bands across the three operators sets up a competitive 5G landscape in Pakistan, one where each operator enters the market with a differentiated technical position rather than an identical one.

What Comes Next for Pakistani Consumers

The assignment stage, once concluded, clears the final regulatory hurdle before Pakistan’s telecom operators can move into active 5G commercial rollout planning. Network deployment, site acquisition, equipment procurement, and service launch timelines can all be firmed up once spectrum positions are confirmed.

For Pakistani consumers, particularly in major urban centres like Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad, this week’s events represent the closest the country has come to a realistic 5G launch timeline. The technology has been anticipated for years. The regulatory groundwork is now, finally, in place.

The speed at which operators translate spectrum holdings into live 5G networks will depend on infrastructure investment, regulatory approvals for tower deployment, and device ecosystem readiness. But the starting gun has been fired. Pakistan’s 5G era has formally begun, and in a few moments, its shape will become a little clearer.

The government has framed the 5G spectrum auction as a cornerstone of its broader digital transformation agenda, an effort to modernize connectivity infrastructure, attract technology investment, and position Pakistan competitively in a region where neighbouring markets have already launched commercial 5G services.

The successful completion of the primary auction and the prompt commencement of the assignment stage signal that PTA is executing the process efficiently and without the delays that have historically plagued major telecom regulatory milestones in Pakistan.

The bids are about to begin. The next chapter of Pakistan’s telecom story starts now.