Pakistan’s ambitious fiscal reform programme—backed by the World Bank—is facing a slow rollout, with key reforms including the digitisation of vendor payments yet to take off months after approval, according to the Bank’s latest Implementation Status & Results Report.

The $600 million “Pakistan Public Resources for Inclusive Development” programme—approved on December 19, 2025—remains ineffective as critical administrative approvals are still pending. The project’s PC-1 is currently under review by the Central Development Working Party (CDWP), delaying the formal launch of reforms aimed at strengthening fiscal management and supporting macroeconomic stability.

Pakistan’s $600m World Bank Reform Programme Yet to Launch Amid Approval Delays

Despite the delay, the World Bank has rated overall progress and implementation as “Moderately Satisfactory,” while flagging the overall risk level as “Substantial,” citing persistent political, macroeconomic, and institutional challenges.

At its core, the programme seeks to overhaul Pakistan’s revenue collection, improve public spending efficiency, and strengthen statistical systems. However, with zero disbursement so far and no activities formally launched, nearly all performance indicators remain unchanged from baseline levels.

Key fiscal targets include raising the tax-to-GDP ratio from 12.3% to 15% by 2030, reducing tax expenditures by 30%, and increasing the share of direct taxes in total revenue. Progress on these fronts remains stalled, though authorities expect clearer data after the close of the fiscal year.

Efforts to modernise tax administration—such as implementing a single GST portal and increasing the number of taxpayers filing non-zero returns—have encountered structural bottlenecks. A lack of coordination between federal and provincial governments continues to impede the harmonisation of tax systems.

On the expenditure side, reforms aimed at improving transparency and efficiency—including digitising vendor payments and expanding e-governance services—have yet to begin. Targets such as enabling 2 million citizens to access digital public services and shifting 70% of vendor payments to digital platforms remain distant.

The report also highlights slow progress on politically sensitive reforms, including the government’s rightsizing initiative. While analytical groundwork has been completed, cabinet approval is still awaited, and expected fiscal savings have yet to materialise.

Similarly, reforms to reduce power sector subsidies—currently costing Rs 1.19 trillion annually—remain in the design phase, despite ongoing advisory support.

Institutional capacity gaps pose another major challenge. Key positions, including the Project Management Unit director and technical specialists, have not yet been filled, while several governance and oversight mechanisms—such as procurement systems and audit frameworks—are still under development.

The programme also emphasises improving Pakistan’s statistical capacity, with targets to raise the country’s Statistical Performance Indicator score from 68 to 90 and establish new data and intelligence units. However, progress remains at zero across all indicators.

Looking ahead, the World Bank plans its first implementation support mission later this year, which is expected to provide a clearer assessment of on-ground progress. Until then, the programme remains in a preparatory phase, with its success hinging on swift approvals, institutional readiness, and sustained political commitment.

The report underscores a recurring challenge: while Pakistan’s reform agenda remains comprehensive on paper, translating it into tangible outcomes continues to be the real test.