Pakistan’s AI Ambitions Face Reality Check as PTA Flags Serious Connectivity Gaps

Pakistan’s newly unveiled National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Policy 2025 has set ambitious national targets, but the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has cautioned that the plan faces significant risks due to the country’s weak digital infrastructure and unreliable connectivity.

The National AI Policy envisions creating 3 million jobs, training 200,000 professionals annually, and establishing AI centers in major cities, signaling the government’s intention to position Pakistan as a meaningful player in the global AI landscape. However, officials and analysts note that these goals may be difficult to achieve without addressing the longstanding structural gaps in Pakistan’s telecom and broadband networks.

According to a PTA briefing, the success of AI-powered applications, which range from automation and cloud services to advanced analytics, depends on high-speed internet, secure networks, and robust nationwide connectivity. These fundamentals, the Authority warns, remain inconsistent across the country. Rural and remote areas continue to experience patchy coverage, frequent service disruptions, and low broadband speeds, raising concerns about the feasibility of nationwide AI adoption.

While the policy outlines promising initiatives, such as establishing an AI Innovation Fund, strengthening data governance frameworks, and supporting local startups, experts argue that the gap between policy ambitions and on-ground realities remains substantial. Pakistan’s broader challenges, including governance inefficiencies, limited research capacity, and slow digital transformation, further complicate the AI roadmap.

Critics contend that the government is focusing on futuristic commitments while essential groundwork, such as expanding fiber-optic networks, improving digital security, and modernizing telecom infrastructure, remains incomplete. They warn that without urgent reforms and investments, the policy could risk becoming another document of unfulfilled promises rather than a catalyst for technological transformation.

As global competition in artificial intelligence intensifies, Pakistan faces the possibility of lagging—not due to a lack of vision, but due to foundational weaknesses that continue to impede progress. The coming months will test whether the country can bridge the gap between aspiration and implementation.

