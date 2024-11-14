Pakistan’s AI Push for Cybersecurity

Pakistan is taking significant strides towards a digitally empowered future. The government is poised to launch its first-ever Artificial Intelligence (AI) policy by early 2025. This groundbreaking policy aims to harness the power of AI to enhance cybersecurity and drive digital economy growth.

One of the primary objectives of the AI policy is to bolster Pakistan’s cybersecurity capabilities. By leveraging AI-powered tools, the country aims to detect and respond to cyber threats in real-time, mitigating the risk of data breaches and cyberattacks. This proactive approach will help safeguard critical infrastructure and sensitive information.

The integration of AI into Pakistan’s digital infrastructure is expected to propel the country’s digital economy. By automating processes, optimizing operations, and enabling innovative solutions, AI can contribute to economic growth and job creation. The government’s vision is to position Pakistan among the top 10-15 countries in the Global Cybersecurity Index, a significant leap from its current ranking.

To achieve this ambitious goal, the government is actively working on developing a robust digital infrastructure. Key initiatives include the establishment of the national CERT (Computer/Cyber Emergency Response Team) and the development of sectoral CERTs. These CERTs will collaborate to share threat intelligence and coordinate response efforts.

Furthermore, the government is encouraging collaboration between the public and private sectors to foster a thriving digital ecosystem. By working together, stakeholders can accelerate the adoption of AI technologies and address the challenges associated with cybersecurity.

As Pakistan embraces AI, it is crucial to consider the ethical implications and potential risks associated with this powerful technology. The government must establish guidelines and regulations to ensure responsible and ethical AI development and deployment.

By leveraging AI and strengthening cybersecurity, Pakistan can unlock its full potential as a digital nation and secure a prosperous future.