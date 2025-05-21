Pakistan’s Ambassador Welcomes Starlink as a Tool to Bridge Digital Divide

Pakistan’s ambassador to the United States, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, has praised the potential of Starlink’s upcoming services in Pakistan. He believes that Starlink can play a key role in reducing the digital divide across the country. His comments came during a recent visit to SpaceX headquarters in Los Angeles, according to a report by the Associated Press of Pakistan.

Starlink, a project by billionaire Elon Musk, is a leading company offering internet through low-Earth orbit satellites. These satellites can provide internet access even in remote areas where traditional broadband is not available. This is especially important for a developing country like Pakistan, where many regions still lack reliable internet.

Pakistan’s Ambassador Welcomes Starlink as a Tool to Bridge the Digital Divide

Ambassador Rizwan Saeed Sheikh visited SpaceX along with a delegation. They were welcomed by top officials from Starlink, including the vice president of global business operations and the director of global business development. The delegation was also given a tour of the SpaceX facilities.

During the visit, both parties discussed how Starlink could help expand broadband services in Pakistan. The focus was on improving internet access in rural and underprivileged areas. The ambassador appreciated the efforts and said that this collaboration had great potential to transform Pakistan’s digital future.

He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to building partnerships with international tech leaders. He highlighted the importance of innovation, especially in areas such as digital infrastructure, space technology, and commercial development. Moreover, he hoped that this partnership with Starlink would lead to real progress for the country.

This visit is part of a broader effort to boost cooperation between the technology sectors of Pakistan and the United States. The government is actively seeking support from global tech companies to improve its digital ecosystem.

Last month, Federal Minister for IT and Telecommunication Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced that Starlink had received a provisional license to operate in Pakistan. She said that Starlink services are expected to be available by the end of this year. The minister also revealed that a Chinese company, Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology, has applied for a similar license. She mentioned that the government wants to create a competitive environment in the satellite internet sector to benefit users.

With Starlink’s entry into the Pakistani market, people living in far-flung areas could soon have access to fast and reliable internet. This move is expected to improve education, healthcare, business, and communication for millions of people. The initiative also aligns with Pakistan’s goal of building a strong and inclusive digital economy.

No doubt, the collaboration between Pakistan and Starlink is a promising step toward digital growth. With official support and international cooperation, the dream of a digitally connected Pakistan is now closer to reality.