Pakistan’s Beep App Faces Major Setbacks: Rs 57 Crore Spent, Still Non-Functional

The much-anticipated Beep communication app, developed under the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoiTT) is struggling with major security and operational challenges, according to a news source. Despite an expenditure of Rs 57 crore, the app remains largely non-functional.

Sources reveal that the Security and Intelligence agencies have raised concerns, preventing the app’s clearance for official use. This has stalled its implementation, making it unusable for government communication.

Project Delays and Setbacks

Beep was initially launched in 2023 under the former IT Minister. It was designed to provide a secure and local alternative to global communication apps like WhatsApp and Zoom. However, the app has failed to clear security vetting, delaying its rollout across government departments.

Reports indicate that for over 1.5 years, the project has been in limbo. The app remains inoperative, despite the significant investment of taxpayer money. Officials now face growing pressure to justify the delay and financial mismanagement.

What’s Next?

The IT Ministry is reportedly working on resolving the security concerns. However, experts warn that prolonged inaction could turn Beep into another failed government project. With increasing digital threats, the need for a secure, locally developed communication app is more urgent than ever.

Can the government salvage Beep, or will it become another costly tech failure? Only time will tell.

Also read:

Local Messaging App Beep Pakistan Is All Set to Challenge WhatsApp