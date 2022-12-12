Pakistan’s Brain Drain Situation Aggravated This year

According to the latest reports, more than 750,000 educated Pakistani youth has chosen to seek employment overseas mainly due to the uncertain economic and political situation amid shrinking job opportunities resulting in aggravated Pakistan’s brain drain situation this year.

Country’s Brain Drain Situation Accelerated

According to some official documents, 765,000 people left Pakistan for abroad in 2022. Let me tell you that it is nearly triple the 225,000 departures in 2021 and 288,000 emigrants in 2020. 2022’s data also included 92,000 highly-educated people including doctors, engineers, information technology experts, and accountants. According to the Bureau of Emigration, a huge majority of the emigrants went to Middle Eastern countries, mainly Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Among the European countries, the preferred choice of the Pakistanis was Romania.

A bureau official told:

“The effects of the deteriorating economic situation as well the political uncertainty have begun to affect the workforce of Pakistan. Hundreds of thousands of young men, including highly educated people, who are worried about inflation, unemployment, and uncertain economic and political situation, are going abroad every year in search of employment.”

According to the reports, those Pakistanis who left the country in 2022, included more than 92,000 graduates, and 350,000 trained workers together with the same number of untrained laborers. The documents also revealed that 736,000 people went to the Gulf states. The emigrating educated youth included:

5,534 engineers

18,000 associate electrical engineers

2,500 doctors

2,000 computer experts

6,500 accountants

2,600 agricultural experts

900 teachers

12,000 computer operators

1,600 nurses

21,517 technicians

The group of unskilled workers comprised 213,000 drivers

The data also revealed that over 730,000 youth went to the Gulf States, and nearly 40,000 went to European and other Asian countries. The country-wise breakdown of the data clearly showed that 470,000 Pakistanis went to Saudi Arabia for employment, 119,000 to UAE, 77,000 to Oman, 51,634 to Qatar, and 2,000 to Kuwait.

In addition to that, 2,000 Pakistanis also went to Iraq, 5,000 to Malaysia, 602 to China, 815 to Japan, and 136 to Turkey. 478 Pakistanis went to Sudan in Africa in search of employment. The highest number of people moving to a European country was 3,160 youth, going to Romania. It was then followed by 2,500 to Great Britain, 677 to Spain, 566 to Germany, 497 to Greece, and 292 to Italy. The Bureau of Emigrants also registered 700 Pakistani people going to the United States.

More than half of the people leaving the country were from Punjab. Let me tell you that:

424,000 emigrants this year were from Punjab

206,000 from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

38,000 from newly-merged tribal districts

54,000 from Sindh

27,000 from Azad Kashmir

7,000 from Balochistan

6,000 from Islamabad

Also Read: Expected Assassin’s Creed: Mirage Release Date Revealed – (phoneworld.com.pk)