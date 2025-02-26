Pakistan’s Crypto Regulation: A Threat to Gold’s Market Dominance?

In a significant move, the government of Pakistan is considering the establishment of a National Crypto Council to oversee and regulate digital assets within the country. This initiative aims to align Pakistan’s financial sector with international standards and integrate blockchain technology into its economic framework. However, this regulatory push raises concerns about its potential impact on traditional safe-haven assets like gold, which has long been a preferred store of value in Pakistan.

The Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, recently chaired a high-level meeting focused on digital assets. The meeting included foreign delegates, notably advisors on digital assets from U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, as well as key Pakistani officials such as the Minister of State for IT & Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, the Governor of the State Bank, and the Secretaries of Finance and IT & Telecom. Discussions centered on the global evolution of cryptocurrencies, their growing adoption, and the regulatory frameworks being implemented worldwide, particularly those aligned with U.S. policies. Moreover, the key topics included financial security, risk mitigation, and the potential impact of digital assets on Pakistan’s economy.

Proposed National Crypto Council

Minister Aurangzeb emphasized the necessity of a well-regulated digital asset framework that adheres to international best practices and complies with Financial Action Task Force (FATF) guidelines. He highlighted the government’s dedication to exploring digital assets and incorporating blockchain technology as part of a broader strategy to modernize the financial sector. A significant proposal from the meeting was the creation of a National Crypto Council. This advisory body would consist of government representatives, regulatory authorities, and industry experts. Its mandate would include overseeing policy development, addressing regulatory challenges, and ensuring that Pakistan’s digital asset ecosystem evolves securely, compliantly, and sustainably. The council would also collaborate with allied nations to develop standardized frameworks for international digital economic engagement.

Tokenization and Market Integration

The discussions also explored the tokenization of key infrastructure and state-owned enterprise (SOE) assets. Tokenization could enhance liquidity, attract a broader spectrum of investors, and improve efficiency in capital markets. It was noted that various stakeholders, both foreign and domestic, have already developed digital asset solutions that are ready for deployment within a regulatory sandbox environment. The rising acceptance of tokenized assets could also shift investor preferences away from traditional physical assets like gold, which has historically served as a hedge against inflation and economic uncertainty.

Challenges Faced by Digital Asset Users

Pakistan boasts over 20 million active users in the digital asset market, many of whom encounter significant challenges, including high transaction fees. The Finance Minister reaffirmed his commitment to regulating and fostering this industry by implementing appropriate frameworks, laws, and incentives to ensure transparency and facilitate the growth of digital businesses. He directed relevant stakeholders to develop a comprehensive framework that guarantees security, transparency, regulatory compliance, and economic viability while protecting against financial crimes and illicit activities. A balanced approach was advocated—one that encourages innovation and investment in digital assets while maintaining strict regulatory oversight in line with international standards.

Is Gold’s Position at Risk?

Gold has long been a preferred asset for Pakistani investors, serving as a hedge against inflation, currency devaluation, and financial instability. However, the increasing regulation and adoption of digital assets in Pakistan could alter this dynamic. Cryptocurrencies, particularly Bitcoin, are often referred to as “digital gold” due to their limited supply and store-of-value properties. Moreover, major international investment firms such as BlackRock, Fidelity, and Vanguard have reportedly allocated substantial capital to digital assets, recognizing their potential as a lucrative investment class. This growing institutional adoption not only enhances the credibility of cryptocurrencies but also strengthens their position as a viable alternative to traditional assets like gold, further increasing their appeal. Therefore, local investors may shift their focus to crypto as an alternative to gold, potentially impacting gold’s demand in local markets.

Globally, we have already witnessed a trend where Bitcoin exchange-traded funds (ETFs) are attracting significant capital, even outpacing some gold ETFs. If Pakistan follows the path of other nations in allowing regulated cryptocurrency investments, gold’s dominance as the primary hedge asset could be challenged. However, gold remains deeply ingrained in cultural and financial traditions, and its role may not be entirely displaced. Instead, a hybrid investment approach could emerge, where digital assets complement traditional gold holdings in diversified portfolios.

Our Opinion

The government’s initiative to establish a National Crypto Council marks a pivotal step toward embracing the digital asset revolution. By proactively developing a regulatory framework, Pakistan positions itself to harness the benefits of blockchain technology and digital assets, potentially transforming its financial landscape. However, the success of this endeavor hinges on the council’s ability to create policies that promote innovation while ensuring robust oversight.

At the same time, the potential impact on gold cannot be ignored. If cryptocurrencies gain widespread acceptance under a secure regulatory framework, investors may increasingly view them as a modern alternative to gold. This shift could have far-reaching implications for both local and global markets. Engaging industry experts and learning from global best practices will be essential for transitioning to a digital asset world where even small retail investors will have the chance for growth.

As the digital asset space continues to evolve, Pakistan’s measured and inclusive approach could serve as a model for other emerging economies navigating the complexities of cryptocurrency regulation. The coming years will reveal whether gold will retain its dominance or if a new digital alternative will take center stage.

