Pakistan’s Cyber Security Project Cost Swells to Rs7.68bn as NTISB Seeks Fresh Rs3.24bn Allocation

The National Telecom and Information Technology Security Board (NTISB) has sought an allocation of Rs3.244 billion for the fiscal year 2026-27 for its flagship “Cyber Security for Digital Pakistan” initiative, as the total cost of the project has been revised upward to Rs7.68 billion.

Official documents show that the project, launched in 2021 and scheduled to run until 2028, was initially approved at Rs1.798bn. The revised estimate represents a more than fourfold increase, reflecting an expanded scope and higher financial requirements.

According to the available figures, cumulative expenditure on the project has reached Rs 1.22 bn so far. Authorities state that the scheme has achieved 75 percent physical progress and 70 percent financial progress, suggesting that a significant portion of the planned infrastructure and operational groundwork has been completed.

For the upcoming fiscal year, NTISB has proposed Rs3.244bn to maintain implementation momentum and execute the remaining components of the program.

At the core of the initiative is the establishment of a National Computer Emergency Response Team (National CERT). The project envisions active cyber defense capabilities, strengthened cyber security governance, protection of internet-based services, and the safeguarding of critical national information infrastructure, as well as government information systems.

It also includes the development of an information security assurance framework, enhanced global collaboration and cooperation, and the creation of cybercrime response mechanisms and regulatory structures.

Officials further indicated that renovation of office facilities and parts of the recruitment process have been completed, while remaining operational, and institutional work is currently underway.

The upward revision comes at a time when cyber threats are growing in scale and sophistication, increasing pressure on authorities to accelerate national cybersecurity preparedness.

