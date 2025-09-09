Pakistan’s Digital Economy Expands as SECP Registers 670 New Tech Firms in August

Pakistan’s startup and corporate ecosystem showed fresh momentum in August, with the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) recording 3,278 new company incorporations, most of them filed online. The regulator said nearly all applications (99.9%) were processed digitally, a sign of how quickly entrepreneurs are adapting to paperless platforms.

With these additions, the total number of registered companies in the country has climbed to 265,587, while the paid-up capital for the month stood at Rs. 7.74 billion.

SECP Registers New Companies: Tech Takes the Lead

The strongest activity came from technology and e-commerce firms, which registered 670 new companies in a single month. This reflects how the sector continues to attract new players despite a challenging investment climate.

Other high-performing industries included:

Trading (413)

Services (394)

Real estate and construction (297)

Tourism and transport (242)

Food and beverages (185)

Education (150)

Smaller but active categories included textiles, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, marketing, agriculture, chemicals, and healthcare, while 383 more companies were spread across areas like energy, non-profits, auto, and steel.

SECP Registers New Companies Bringing in Foreign Capital Flows

Investor appetite wasn’t limited to local founders. The SECP noted 78 companies were set up with foreign investment, drawing funds from multiple countries. Observers say this signals cautious but continued international interest in Pakistan’s market.

The regulator also granted 37 licenses during the month, five for capital markets, four to non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), and 28 to not-for-profit bodies.

Building Awareness and Access

To keep the momentum going, the SECP is rolling out an awareness drive highlighting why incorporation matters. The campaign points to key benefits such as:

Limited liability and structured governance

Better access to finance and scalability

Tax efficiency and brand protection

Perpetual succession and separate legal identity

The regulator stressed it will continue to expand digital infrastructure and simplify processes, aiming to encourage entrepreneurship while boosting financial inclusion.

Industry watchers believe the latest numbers show a growing entrepreneurial wave, especially in Pakistan’s digital economy. If this trend holds, the country could see a stronger tax base, more jobs, and higher investor confidence.

