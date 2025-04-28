Pakistan’s Digital Future at Risk Amid Poor Internet Rankings and Infrastructure Gaps

Pakistan’s dream of becoming a digital nation is facing serious challenges. According to the the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the country ranks poorly in global internet speed tests. It stands 141st out of 151 countries for broadband and 99th out of 110 for mobile internet, based on the Speedtest Global Index.

Frequent internet slowdowns and shutdowns are further damaging digital adoption. This slowdown not only affects businesses and citizens but also delays the government’s goals for digital transformation.

The SBP in its latest report, pointed to Pakistan’s weak cybersecurity readiness. It noted that Pakistan’s poor performance in securing internet servers, compared to peer economies, shows underdeveloped cybersecurity protections.

Experts stress that the government has a key role to play in improving digital infrastructure. Building digital public infrastructure (DPI) is especially crucial. DPI includes systems like digital identity, digital payments, and data sharing. Some broader definitions also add digital post and core government data registries.

DPI acts as a strong foundation for digital services. It reduces costs, avoids duplication, streamlines services, and promotes innovation. It also helps both the government and the private sector grow more efficiently. With open-source platforms and data, private companies can create better services and solutions.

Pakistan has made important strides in building DPI. Biometric verification through NADRA and the RAAST digital payment system by SBP are two major achievements. Policies like the Cloud First Policy 2022 (CFP) and the Digital Nation Act 2024 (DNA) are also important steps forward.

However, progress is still uneven. While digital identity and payment systems are advancing, Pakistan lags behind in areas like data sharing. Experts say full implementation of CFP and DNA, along with better digital infrastructure, is essential. This will help Pakistan fully tap into new technologies, such as Web 3.0.

Digital adoption among the public also remains low. While mobile phone subscriptions are high, internet access and usage lag behind, especially in rural areas and among women. To close this gap, Pakistan must boost digital literacy, ensure online safety, and build public trust in digital services.

Without stronger efforts in infrastructure, security, and public adoption, Pakistan’s vision for a modern, digital economy could be left behind.

