Pakistan’s Digital Transformation: How Slow Reforms Hurt Taxpayers and Economy?

Despite global advancements in digital governance, Pakistan continues to lag in implementing digital transformation services, affecting transparency, efficiency, and economic growth. A latest example is the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) failing to implement an automated income tax refund system, despite clear directives from the Islamabad High Court (IHC).

The IHC’s landmark judgement mandated an automated system to streamline income tax refunds, minimizing taxpayer interaction with tax authorities and ensuring a more efficient process. However, despite the passage of considerable time, the FBR has yet to take concrete steps toward its implementation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also chaired a high-level meeting on tax reforms and set a December 31 deadline for the long-awaited digitalization of the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR). While this directive indicates a renewed push for reform, past delays raise concerns about the government’s ability to meet this deadline effectively. This failure undermines transparency and efficiency in tax administration, leaving businesses and individuals struggling with delayed refunds.

The Consequences of Delayed Digitalization

The continued delays in implementing digital services have severe implications for governance and economic growth.

Manual processes in government institutions create loopholes for corruption, mismanagement, and inefficiencies. When systems are not automated, bureaucratic red tape allows officials to delay processes and demand bribes for faster service. The Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) failure to implement an automated tax refund system has left taxpayers at the mercy of tax officials. Without automation, businesses and individuals face unnecessary scrutiny, delays, and, in some cases, demands for under-the-table payments to process refunds faster. An automated system would reduce human involvement, eliminating opportunities for corruption.

Delayed digitalization also hampers economic progress by making business operations more time-consuming and costly. When companies must deal with inefficient tax systems, delayed approvals, and manual regulatory processes, it discourages investment and growth. The lack of an automated refund system means that businesses often must wait months, or even years, for tax refunds that could have been reinvested in expanding operations or hiring more employees. This discourages foreign and local investors who prefer markets where tax compliance is smooth and predictable.

At the same time, citizens face unnecessary hardships due to the lack of digital public services. From applying for official documents to accessing essential services, people are forced to navigate slow and outdated government processes, wasting both time and resources. While Pakistan struggles with implementing basic digital reforms, neighboring countries like India and Bangladesh are making significant strides in e-governance, smart taxation, and AI-driven public service solutions. Falling behind in digitalization means Pakistan cannot compete in the global economy, as international businesses prefer countries with modern, transparent, and efficient regulatory frameworks. India’s Goods and Services Tax (GST) system is fully automated, allowing businesses to file taxes seamlessly and receive refunds without bureaucratic interference. In contrast, Pakistan’s FBR continues to rely on outdated processes, making tax compliance more complex and less attractive for businesses.

The government must take immediate action to implement digital reforms, particularly in tax administration and broader governance. Adopting automated systems will not only enhance efficiency and transparency but also restore public confidence in institutions.

Without concrete action, Pakistan risks falling further behind in the digital age, missing out on economic opportunities and improved governance. It is imperative for authorities to break the cycle of delays and embrace the future of digital governance.

