Pakistan’s E-commerce Marketplace ‘Tajir’ Raises $17M in Funding

E-commerce is revolutionizing the conventional commerce industry around the globe. However, our country couldn’t tap the full potential of e-commerce yet. However, there are some startups that are making grounds in the country. We can take the example of the B2B e-commerce marketplace, Tajir, which has raised $17 million in a Series A round led by American venture capital firm Kleiner Perkins. This announcement was made by the company itself.

Fatima Gobi Ventures, Y Combinator Continuity Fund, Golden Gate Ventures, AAVCF, Flexport, VentureSouq Liberty City Ventures, and other angel investors were among the participants in this round.

Tajir was formed by two brothers, Babar and Ismail Khan back in 2018. Tajir aims to target grocery stores commonly called Kiryana stores in Pakistan. In addition to that, the startup has a mobile app through which kiryana store owners can buy more than 1,000 stock-keeping units which encompass cooking essentials, snacks, and biscuits, among others.

Right now, Tajir only serves small grocery stores in Lahore and a few other areas in central Punjab. Though, Tajir intends to expand its operations to Karachi by utilizing the latest round of investment capital.

Both proponents of this startup maintain that they wish to revolutionize the grocery segment in Pakistan with a primary focus on enhancing the supply chain operations. Ismail emphasized the potential of Tajir’s target market, claiming that nearly 90 percent of Pakistan’s retail economy flows through these small grocery stores.

Furthermore, according to the owners, the platform will assist in increasing the income of a kiryana store owner by saving time. Kleiner Perkins is impressed by the business model and devising a plan for its first investment in Pakistan.

