Pakistan’s Exports Increased to Several Countries in FY21
Just recently, Adviser to Prime Minister on Commerce and Investment, Abdul Razak Dawood said that the country’s exports increased to 31.3 billion during the last fiscal year (2020-21). Now, he revealed the stats showing the increase in Pakistan’s exports to several countries in FY21.
He today announced on Twitter that during FY 2021, Pakistan’s exports to China increased by 34 per cent to $2.33 billion compared to $1.74 billion in the previous fiscal year. This ultimately shows an increase of $586 million.
I’m pleased to share that our exports have done quite well in our major markets.During FY 2021,our exports to China increased by 34% to $2.33 billion as compared to $1.74 billion in the previous FY, increasing by $586 million.
Our exports to Germany grew by 19% to $1.5 billion
He also revealed that our exports to Germany have also grown by 19 per cent to $1.5 billion over previous FY’s $ 1.3 billion. Similarly, the exports to the Netherlands increased by 23 per cent to $1.2 billion compared to the previous FY’s $1 billion.
There is also a huge increase witnessed in exports to Poland. There is a 28 per cent increase to $308 million in FY21 compared to $241 million in FY20.
He also said,
“Our exporters have accomplished this despite the problems created by the COVID-19 pandemic, and they deserve credit for it. I also commend the efforts of MOC’s Trade & Investment Officers and urge them to provide even greater facilitation to our exporters.”
