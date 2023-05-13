Pakistan’s Financial Platform Abhi Raises First Ever Sukuk Bond For Fintech

According to the latest news, Pakistan’s financial platform Abhi has recently raised the first-ever Sukuk bond for a fintech in the MENAP region (Middle East, Africa, and Pakistan). The good piece of information is that the bond worth Rs2 billion ($7.1 million) has potentially opened a new funding line for startups that have worked to attract funds in recent months.

Pakistan’s Financial Platform Abhi Raises Sukuk Bond Of Worth Rs 2 Billion

Let me tell you that the Karachi-based startup allows salaried employees to access funds before their payday. As a result, the subscriptions reached twice the expected amount due to the company’s strong credit ratings, creditworthiness, and profitability. Omair Ansari, CEO and co-founder of Abhi stated:

“We are honored to have the support of Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) and all the investors to launch this first-of-a-kind Sukuk. With this new funding, we can help ease the financial burden on striving companies and provide much-needed relief through working capital financing during these hard times”

The best part about this platform is that it allows employees of its partners to withdraw salary advances based on their wages at any time. Moreover, fintech funds these advances, and that’s why it has no effect on partner employers’ balance sheets. In the end, the repayments are deducted from the employee’s salary.

PACRA assigned a long-term instrument rating of ‘AA’ and a short-term rating of ‘A1+’ to Abhi back in 2022 which allowed the fintech to issue Islamic bonds. Abhi further stated that the successful issuance of Sukuk, a financial instrument conceding with Islamic law, is a substantial achievement for the company. No doubt, it is one of the broader financial industries in Pakistan.

The point worth mentioning here is that bond issuance follows its qualification for the international selection panel (ISP) by Endeavor together with its selection by Hub71 to expand into the Middle East. Reports claim that Abhi is also partnering with companies in order to financially empower them and their employees.

Last year, Abhi secured $17 million in a Series A fund-raising round led by international venture capital (VC) firm Speedinvest. It is tipped to be supported by Global Ventures, VentureSouq, VEF, Sturgeon Capital, Rallycap, and FJ Labs as well.

