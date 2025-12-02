Pakistan’s Fintech Investment Doubles as Government Reforms Reignite Startup Growth

Pakistan’s financial technology (fintech) sector is witnessing a strong resurgence as investments continue to accelerate, driven by government reforms and renewed investor confidence. According to a recent Forbes report, fintech investment in Pakistan doubled in 2024 to reach USD 26.3 million, marking a sharp rebound from USD 12.5 million in 2023.

The momentum strengthened further in 2025, with fintech funding in the first six months of the year rising to USD 52.5 million, signalling what analysts describe as a “clear and sustained recovery” in the country’s tech investment landscape.

Forbes attributes this rapid growth to Pakistan’s improving macroeconomic environment and proactive policy support. Experts say the surge reflects a revived global appetite for Pakistan’s technology-driven economy, particularly as regulatory frameworks and institutional backing strengthen.

Government-led digitalization has played a central role in this shift. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb’s economic stabilization measures, and Federal IT Minister Shaza Fatima Khawaja’s technology-focused initiatives, the fintech ecosystem has gained significant traction.

A major contributor to this uptick is the Pakistan Startup Fund, the flagship initiative of the Ministry of IT, offering equity-free grants to attract venture capital and support early-stage startups. Officials say the program has become a critical tool in restoring investor confidence.

Policy stability from the Ministry of Finance, combined with disciplined macroeconomic reforms and investor-friendly measures, has further strengthened financing trends in the fintech space.

Analysts believe Pakistan’s shift toward a technology-driven economy is reshaping the startup sector and accelerating progress toward a more digital, resilient, and innovation-led national framework.

