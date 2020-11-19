Pakistan’s First Digital Cloud Marketplace- The Next Big Innovative Step Towards Digitalization

The globe has witnessed rapid digitization that has transformed almost everything from the economy to governance, citizens interaction, customers relation, healthcare and education sector. Though Pakistan is slow in digital adoption, we have witnessed a tremendously growing digital landscape in the country after the announcement of PM’s digital Pakistan vision. While there are many of the appreciable initiatives, we have come across another innovative business initiative that is establishing Pakistan’s First Digital Cloud Marketplace.

For the very first time, PTCL has collaborated with DETASAD, a leading contributor to the ICT sector of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) for establishing a digital cloud marketplace in Pakistan.Under this collaboration that will be hosted locally in Pakistan with PTCL rated-3 Certified Data Center.

Pakistan’s First Digital Cloud Marketplace

The cloud market place in Pakistan is an attractive opportunity for businesses as it offers its customers Infrastructure-as-a-Service (IaaS), Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) on a highly scalable and secure public cloud platform. The best thing is that it will also provide a self-service portal and will cater to the huge range of products and services. It means customers would be able to leave behind the traditional IT services and adopt this cloud-based infrastructure for better efficiency and reliability.

The digital cloud marketplace will provide innovative business solutions and help local business get more agility and security than before. This initiative will also digitize the country and will attract many other foreign companies to invest in Pakistan.

In this increasingly digital world, it remains a priority that Pakistan remains at par with other developed counties to bridge the gaps of social and economic inequalities. This initiative will help Pakistan climb a step towards the development of the nation and will make the country digitally robust.

