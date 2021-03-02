Pakistan’s First Digital Payment and Remittance Service “Foree” Will Launch in May

Pakistani millionaire, Hashoo Group will introduce the digital payment software “Foree” in Pakistan for domestic and foreign payments in May 2021. Foree, the application will help users to merge into a single application all their bank accounts and cards to carry out smooth transfers at minimal rates.

Murtaza Hashwani, Hashoo Group CEO & Deputy-chairman and Chairman of the Board of Foree, claiming that Foree would be the first online payments application in Pakistan. According to Murtaza Hashwani, this would help to improve the economy, also will create 100,000 jobs in Pakistan, and will facilitate remit payments from foreign employees.

“Foree” Pakistan’s First Digital Payment and Remittance Service

Mr. Hashwani told a foreign news agency, that digital payment apps are already available in Pakistan, but the Foree App is unique as the users don’t need to transfer money between multiple accounts via online banking and the service is different from wallets which allow just a small number of transactions. He also added that “Foree is going to be Pakistan’s first online payment system.”

“This will be started regionally in the Middle East and then we would like to take it globally,” Hashwani said. He added that the State Bank of Pakistan regulated digital payment system, this app will facilitate overseas Pakistanis to transfer cash to back their homes directly via the application at minimal cost, without any agent or bank involvement.

Furthermore, Hashwani cleared the privacy and data security concerns of Foree users, that all necessary protection steps are taken accordingly and are not compromised at all. He said, “We believe in quick, simple, and safe digital payments for all with strict checks and controls .”

This will strengthen the Pakistani e-commerce sector and will help people to shop online directly with real-time payments from foreign brands and companies.

