Pakistan’s First-Ever Astronaut Namira Salim Sets Foot in the US for Space Journey

Apart from that, Namira holds the honor of being the country’s first-ever astronaut to raise the national flag at both the North Pole in 2007 and the South Pole in 2008. Interestingly, in late June of this year, Virgin Galactic attained a significant milestone by carrying out its first-ever commercial space flight. However, this particular flight accommodated Italian experts rather than regular tourists.

During August and September, the company inaugurated its inaugural space tourism flights. This time, Ms. Salim is joining the mission, securing a seat aboard the company’s VSS Unity spacecraft. Remarkably, she is one of 100 individuals who secured tickets for this American space tourism adventure. Her ticket for this remarkable journey was purchased back in 2006, and now, after many years, she’s finally embarking on her space odyssey.

Also read:

UAE Astronaut Arrives Back Home After Spending 6 Months in Space