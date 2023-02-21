Advertisement

Digitization has transformed the collection, processing, and analysis of census data. Using digital tools and platforms to conduct a census is referred to as a digital census. The accuracy, efficacy, and timeliness of census data collection and analysis have been considerably enhanced by digitization. Many nations around the world have switched to the digital census for an efficient counting of the masses. In this regard, for the first time in Pakistan, the digital housing and population census will take place from today and continue till March 3.

Advertisement

Pakistan’s First Ever Digital Census Begins From today – A Step Towards Digitization

According to media sources, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) stated that in the digital housing and population census, citizens will register their family and house information via registered mobile phones only.

It will be the first time in Pakistan’s history that tablets will be utilized instead of paper and pen during a census. It will enable the statistics agency and trained personnel to enter data into tablets.

Advertisement

Furthermore, it is pertinent to mention here that the approval for conducting the digital census was given during the Council of Common Interest’s (CCI) 49th meeting held on January 13. Moreover, the door-to-door digital housing and population census will begin on March 1 and will end on April 1.

Check out? Digital census will be completed in March, Amin-Ul-Haque