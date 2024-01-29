Pakistan’s first Mobile Summit Sets the Stage for Innovation

Presented by TECNO, powered by Jazz, designed and produced by Brand Spectrum, Pakistan Mobile Summit, the first ever mobile conference in Pakistan, took place on January 29th at Serena Hotel in Islamabad. With a distinguished guest list of top industry leaders and over 250 attendees, this event provided an excellent platform for engaging in insightful discussions, sharing innovative ideas, and building collaborative networking within the dynamic landscape of the ever-evolving mobile industry.

The summit, inaugurated by Dr. Umar Saif, Minister of IT and Telecom, garnered support from key entities such as the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecom, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority, Tech Nation Pakistan, Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB), and the Pakistan Mobile Phones Manufacturers Association.

Julian Gorman, Head of GSMA APA said,

“The key element in the digital future is undoubtedly the smartphone that plays a pivotal role in expediting digitalization, thus bolstering the country’s economy. As the 5G era continues to expand around the world, it is imperative for Pakistan to modernize its policies to support and uplift the telecom industry. We firmly believe that a supportive regulatory environment coupled with strategic policies will not only foster a healthy and competitive telecom sector but will also contribute significantly to Pakistan’s digital transformation journey.”

This momentous evening gathered some pivotal figures in the mobile phone ecosystem, ranging from government representatives, operators, regulators, manufacturers, and app developers to advocates for digital and financial inclusion (D&I) as well as sustainability. Prominent names, including Mr. Muzzafar Hayat Piracha, CEO Airlink, Major General (R) Hafeez ur Rehman, Chairman PTA, Fatima Asad-Said, CEO ABACUS, Aamir Allawala, CEO Transsion TECNO Electronic, Muhammad Imran Saleem, Country GM, CareemPakistan, Ehsan Saya, Managing Director, Daraz, Mr. Anwar Kabir, CEO Brand Spectrum, and others, graced this prestigious event.

Central to the discussions was the profound impact of 5G, exploring its transformative potential for digital advancements and B2B services, alongside other pertinent topics. Complementing the discussions, an exhibition area was set up to highlight the diverse contributions of organizations within the mobile industry.

This remarkable event has not only broken new ground but has also set a precedent for similar entities to come together, working collectively towards positive change in the mobile phone industry. It serves as a driving force for future initiatives, aiming to shape a more impactful and innovative trajectory for the industry.

