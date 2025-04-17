Pakistan’s First Netflix Original Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait lo, Why it matters for Creative Tech Industry?

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo isn’t just a new drama; it’s a historic moment. For the first time, Pakistan is entering Netflix’s Originals catalogue—joining the ranks of countries like India, South Korea, Spain, and Turkey that have used streaming platforms to amplify their culture and content across the globe.

Set for release in June 2025, the series brings together some of the biggest names in Pakistani entertainment, including Mahira Khan, Fawad Khan, Sanam Saeed, Ahad Raza Mir, and Iqra Aziz. But beyond the star power, this digital debut is a milestone for Pakistan’s television and tech industries.

With over 270 million subscribers globally (as of Q1 2025), Netflix has become a dominant force in cultural storytelling. Countries that have embraced Netflix Originals like South Korea (Squid Game), India (Sacred Games), and Spain (Money Heist) have seen massive growth in both tourism, global recognition, and digital content exports.

Pakistan has been lagging behind in this race—until now!

Pakistan’s First Netflix Original: Why This Is a Tech and Industry Breakthrough for Pakistan?

Pakistan’s OTT market is projected to cross $200 million by 2026, according to Statista, with year-on-year growth fueled by mobile broadband that has already reached 55.4% in 2025. It has created a massive digital audience ready for on-demand entertainment.

Mahira Khan, one of the cast members of the series, in a recent interview with Netflix Middle East & North Africa, commented on this game-changing moment. She said,

The release of Pakistan’s first Netflix Original is a moment of pride. We’ve always had powerful stories to tell—now the world can watch them too.

What Can Pakistan Learn from India’s Netflix Strategy?

India started producing Netflix Originals back in 2018. Series like Delhi Crime, Leila, and Made in Heaven didn’t just entertain and inspire; they created a much greater impact.

It led to:

Increased foreign investment in Indian production studios.

Job creation in digital production, VFX, and screenwriting.

A stronger government supports creative industries as an export category.

Pakistan now has the same opportunity, which should be treated as just a release of another TV series. It needs to be fully leveraged by converging tech infrastructure, storytelling innovation, and digital policy support together.

Our film industry has almost collapsed, TV is also facing stagnation, and the reason is not lack of talent. This first Netflix original acts as a proof of concept for global investors, tech platforms, and local creators. It could inspire more global co-productions, the rise of Pakistani streaming platforms that compete globally, and increased funding in creative tech education. including animation, post-production, and script development.

Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo might be Pakistan’s first Netflix Original, but it shouldn’t be the last. With the right investments, talent, and tech, Pakistan can position itself as a cultural powerhouse in the streaming era—just like its neighbors have.

