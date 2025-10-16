Pakistan’s First Shariah Digital Supply Chain Finance Goes Live with DIB & Fauree

Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan Limited (DIBPL), one of the country’s leading Islamic banks, has partnered with Fauree Tech (Pvt.) Ltd., Pakistan’s pioneering digital supply chain finance platform, to launch the nation’s first-ever multi-product, fully Shariah-compliant Digital Supply Chain Finance (DSCF) platform.

The signing ceremony took place in Karachi in the presence of senior leadership from both organizations. Dubai Islamic Bank was represented by Mr. Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Mujahid Zuberi, Head of Corporate & Investment Banking; and Mr. Zaka Ur Rehman, Chief Digital Officer. Fauree Tech was represented by Mr. Azhar Tasadduq, Chief Executive Officer; Mr. Suhaib Dar, Director & Chief Business Officer; and Mr. Ezaaz Waseem, Head of Projects.

Through this collaboration, DIB and Fauree will introduce a comprehensive suite of Islamic supply chain finance products, including Tijarah Finance and the Export Finance Scheme (EFS) for indirect exporters. The platform will enable corporates, suppliers, and distributors to access fast, transparent, and fully digital financing solutions aligned with Shariah principles and the State Bank of Pakistan’s regulatory framework.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Muhammad Ali Gulfaraz, CEO, Dubai Islamic Bank Pakistan, said:

“Supply chain financing is an important focus area for us. This partnership with Fauree reflects our commitment to driving digital transformation and expanding access to Shariah-compliant supply chain financing solutions for corporates and SMEs. Enabling more financing for SMEs is necessary to support economic growth in Pakistan. Through such collaboration, we aim to deliver innovative financial solutions to unlock value for our customers and our shareholders.”

Mr. Azhar Tasadduq, CEO, Fauree Tech, added: “This agreement with Dubai Islamic Bank marks a major milestone in Pakistan’s journey toward digital, Shariah-compliant financing. Fauree’s platform ensures transparency, compliance, and scalability, offering banks the tools to expand their financing portfolios, while enabling SMEs and exporters to seamlessly access liquidity.”

This strategic collaboration will strengthen Pakistan’s real economy by supporting SMEs, exporters, and suppliers through innovative Islamic financing solutions.

Also Read: SBP Directs Banks To Adopt Digital Supply Chain Finance Solutions