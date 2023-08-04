Pakistan’s first Smart Grocery Cart Launched To Revolutionize Retail

It would not be wrong to say that digital technology is permeating all aspects of life. The interesting piece of news is that CalCart Technologies has recently introduced Pakistan’s first-ever smart grocery cart for supermarkets and hypermarkets. Wait, What? Yes, you heard right! It is no doubt a ground-breaking stride in the retail industry. Pakistan’s first smart grocery cart is a pioneering product, powered by artificial intelligence. Moreover, it is aimed at combining the comfort of online shopping with the traditional experience of in-store shopping.

How Smart Grocery Cart Works?

The smart cart will allow shoppers to scan items for billing directly from the cart. It will be also offering real-time prices. The point notable here is that the feature not only makes the shopping process fast but also offers transparency in pricing. It will eradicate the everyday in-store shopping hassle of unexpected pricing at the checkout.

One of the outstanding features of CalCart’s cart is the in-built in-store navigation system. Let me tell you that the navigation system is developed to help customers find their way around the store easily. It will help reduce the time wasted in exploring items. The best part about this smart cart is that it is not just about convenience. The revolutionary cart also aims to make shopping more rewarding for consumers. There will be personalized aisle-based promotions to offer exclusive deals based on individual shopping preferences.

In addition to that, customers will have access to digital catalogs. It will make it easier to find desired items and explore new products. The current agreement with MAF Carrefour is undoubtedly a significant landmark. The introduction of the grocery cart is a testament to the ample potential of digital technology in revolutionizing the retail industry.