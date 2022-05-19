Pakistan’s First Startup Digital Bank will Join Abu Dhabi’s Hub71

It is an honor to tell you that Pakistani startups are getting recognition worldwide. Recently, the news came out of a startup digital bank to join UAE’s system. The 16 new firms that have joined Hub71 – Abu Dhabi’s global innovation ecosystem – include Pakistan’s first digital bank. The new startup cohort, which has already collected over Dh231 million in funding, will be able to develop sophisticated technologies and have access to Hub71’s market, investment, and talent by establishing offices in Abu Dhabi.

Pakistan’s First Startup Digital Bank to Join Hub71

“Our first cohort of the year demonstrates our objective of matching our pace with that of global tech firms with the strongest growth potential,” stated Badr Al-Olama, interim CEO of Hub71.

Early-stage firms from FinTech, HealthTech, EdTech, and other sectors are among those accepted, with participation from prominent international tech centers such as the UK, the US, and South Korea. TAG, Pakistan’s first digital bank, is among the batch, as is Trade Capital Partners, a platform that improves access to working capital for startups and small to medium-sized firms in emerging countries, and Zywa, the Mena region’s first neobank for teenagers.

“What sets Hub71 apart is our founder-centric approach, which focuses on developing leaders and teams to help entrepreneurs achieve exponential growth,” Al-Olama added.

Letswork, a UAE Based Software Offers Many Opportunities

Letswork, a UAE-based software that allows members to rent workspaces and work remotely from hotels, cafes, co-working spaces, and other unusual venues, as well as Ostaz, a private tutoring platform for students to improve academic development, have both been accepted into the cohort.

“We believe in developing talent, and the entrepreneurs in this cohort are motivated and ready to realize their full potential,” said Al-Olama.

