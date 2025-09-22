Pakistan’s First Women-Only Technology Park Established in Bagh, AJK

Pakistan’s first women-only technology park has been established in Bagh, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, marking a significant step towards women’s empowerment in underdeveloped regions.

The facility, set up at Women’s University Bagh, spans 5,000 square feet and offers a modern workspace dedicated to women in technology. Developed by the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) at a cost of Rs31 million, the project has been completed in collaboration with the Special Communications Organization (SCO) and the university.

According to officials, the soft launch of the country’s largest software technology park for women is scheduled for September 23. An open house will be held, where IT companies, women-led startups, and professionals from the technology sector have been invited.

The park is designed to host IT and IT-enabled services firms, providing facilities that aim to reduce the structural and social barriers faced by women in the workforce. PSEB stated that the initiative is aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and will help generate innovation and employment opportunities for women.

“The Women Technology Park will bring global-standard facilities closer to women in Bagh, minimizing the need for migration to major cities,” the PSEB noted. Officials added that the project will create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurs and graduates, helping them integrate into the country’s growing digital economy.

By situating the park in a remote region, the government aims to extend the benefits of the IT sector to women who have traditionally been excluded from mainstream opportunities due to geographical and cultural barriers.

