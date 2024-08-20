Pakistan’s Freelance Industry at Risk as Internet Issues Persist, PAFLA Warns

Pakistan has been facing severe internet issues affecting various segments of the country. One of the biggest affectees is the Freelance community. To avert the crisis, the Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) urged the relevant authorities to address the persistent internet issues and take immediate measures to restore internet services to full capacity.

The Pakistan Freelancers Association asserted that a stable and secure internet connection is necessary for freelancers to deliver their work seamlessly and contribute to the national exchequer. In this regard, PAFLA President and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Tufail Ahmed Khan said,

“Pakistan is the fourth-largest freelancing industry globally, with over 2.3 million full-time and part-time freelancers. If these issues persist, online freelancing platforms may downgrade our standing, further damaging the industry.”

Moreover, Tufail highlighted that freelancers have been facing slow internet speeds and frequent internet disruptions over the past few weeks. “These challenges hindered our ability to meet project deadlines, onboard new clients, and secure future business, resulting in significant revenue losses,” he added.

PAFLA also mentioned that along with full-time freelancers, thousands of students also depend on freelancing to financially support their higher education. “Many educated housewives also take on freelance projects to support their families in these inflationary times,” Tufail Ahmed Khan said.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, Pakistani freelancers generated US$350 million, marking a staggering 40 percent year-on-year increase. “This underscores the industry’s rapid growth, potential, and importance to the national economy,” Tufail Ahmed Khan added.

