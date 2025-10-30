Pakistan’s Hill Stations Remain 4G Dead Zones as All Telecom Operators Fail, PTA Report Reveals

Despite steady improvements in Pakistan’s urban mobile networks, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has found critical coverage gaps across major hill stations and intercity highways, where all four major telecom operators failed to meet minimum 4G confidence benchmarks.

The findings, published in PTA’s Q3 2025 Quality of Service (QoS) Survey, paint a contrasting picture: while cities like Gujrat, Abbottabad, and Layyah boast robust compliance, tourist-heavy routes such as Murree, Murree Expressway, and Abbottabad–Khanpur continue to suffer from weak or unreliable 4G coverage.

4G Signal Confidence (Auto-Detect Mode, Threshold ≥90%)

Location Jazz Telenor Ufone Zong Verdict Murree 82.84% 66.88% 81.61% 80.38% All non-compliant Murree Expressway 85.10% 64.54% 84.65% 66.16% All non-compliant Abbottabad–Khanpur 37.14% 56.79% 76.30% 64.22% All non-compliant Rawalpindi → Kallar Kahar 88.00% 52.00% 78.00% 82.00% All non-compliant Abbottabad 93.30% 94.74% 96.11% 95.79% All compliant

PTA’s Data Collection Scope

Test Category Jazz Telenor Ufone Zong 3rd-Party (Throughput & Latency Samples) 25,050 24,518 24,578 25,072 Auto-Mode (Throughput & Latency Samples) 215,150 197,096 206,699 215,797 Webpage Load Tests 11,086 7,152 9,801 11,427 Voice Calls 5,508 5,488 5,522 5,508 SMS Tests 5,523 5,488 5,506 5,527

According to PTA, urban coverage and data speeds remain largely satisfactory, with all four networks meeting quality benchmarks in most major cities. However, the report emphasizes systemic weaknesses along hilly and intercity routes, where complex terrain, limited infrastructure, and seasonal congestion continue to degrade performance.

The regulator noted that none of the operators achieved the minimum 90% 4G confidence on popular tourist routes. Latency scores were also below average, particularly in Murree and Abbottabad–Khanpur, underscoring long-standing infrastructure challenges.

The results suggest that Pakistan’s telecom expansion has reached an urban saturation point, with most operators competing aggressively in metropolitan markets while neglecting high-traffic rural and tourist zones.

Industry observers say the findings highlight the need for targeted investment and coordinated policy intervention, especially in regions critical for tourism and logistics.

“These corridors are the backbone of Pakistan’s tourism economy,” said a telecom analyst. “If all networks are failing simultaneously, it’s a policy failure as much as a technical one.”

PTA’s survey calls on operators to publish route-level improvement plans and enhance seasonal capacity ahead of peak tourist months. Without such commitments, Pakistan’s digital inclusion goals — and the credibility of “nationwide 4G” claims — risk being undermined.

Also read:

PTA and Meta Launch Instagram’s “Teen Accounts” to Strengthen Online Safety for Youth in Pakistan