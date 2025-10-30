Pakistan’s Hill Stations Remain 4G Dead Zones as All Telecom Operators Fail, PTA Report Reveals
Despite steady improvements in Pakistan’s urban mobile networks, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has found critical coverage gaps across major hill stations and intercity highways, where all four major telecom operators failed to meet minimum 4G confidence benchmarks.
The findings, published in PTA’s Q3 2025 Quality of Service (QoS) Survey, paint a contrasting picture: while cities like Gujrat, Abbottabad, and Layyah boast robust compliance, tourist-heavy routes such as Murree, Murree Expressway, and Abbottabad–Khanpur continue to suffer from weak or unreliable 4G coverage.
4G Signal Confidence (Auto-Detect Mode, Threshold ≥90%)
|Location
|Jazz
|Telenor
|Ufone
|Zong
|Verdict
|Murree
|82.84%
|66.88%
|81.61%
|80.38%
|All non-compliant
|Murree Expressway
|85.10%
|64.54%
|84.65%
|66.16%
|All non-compliant
|Abbottabad–Khanpur
|37.14%
|56.79%
|76.30%
|64.22%
|All non-compliant
|Rawalpindi → Kallar Kahar
|88.00%
|52.00%
|78.00%
|82.00%
|All non-compliant
|Abbottabad
|93.30%
|94.74%
|96.11%
|95.79%
|All compliant
PTA’s Data Collection Scope
|Test Category
|Jazz
|Telenor
|Ufone
|Zong
|3rd-Party (Throughput & Latency Samples)
|25,050
|24,518
|24,578
|25,072
|Auto-Mode (Throughput & Latency Samples)
|215,150
|197,096
|206,699
|215,797
|Webpage Load Tests
|11,086
|7,152
|9,801
|11,427
|Voice Calls
|5,508
|5,488
|5,522
|5,508
|SMS Tests
|5,523
|5,488
|5,506
|5,527
According to PTA, urban coverage and data speeds remain largely satisfactory, with all four networks meeting quality benchmarks in most major cities. However, the report emphasizes systemic weaknesses along hilly and intercity routes, where complex terrain, limited infrastructure, and seasonal congestion continue to degrade performance.
The regulator noted that none of the operators achieved the minimum 90% 4G confidence on popular tourist routes. Latency scores were also below average, particularly in Murree and Abbottabad–Khanpur, underscoring long-standing infrastructure challenges.
The results suggest that Pakistan’s telecom expansion has reached an urban saturation point, with most operators competing aggressively in metropolitan markets while neglecting high-traffic rural and tourist zones.
Industry observers say the findings highlight the need for targeted investment and coordinated policy intervention, especially in regions critical for tourism and logistics.
“These corridors are the backbone of Pakistan’s tourism economy,” said a telecom analyst. “If all networks are failing simultaneously, it’s a policy failure as much as a technical one.”
PTA’s survey calls on operators to publish route-level improvement plans and enhance seasonal capacity ahead of peak tourist months. Without such commitments, Pakistan’s digital inclusion goals — and the credibility of “nationwide 4G” claims — risk being undermined.
