Pakistan’s Internet Speed Struggles: What’s Holding Us Back?

In an increasingly digital world, reliable and high-speed internet is no longer a luxury but a necessity. From economic development to education and healthcare, seamless connectivity plays a crucial role in shaping a country’s progress. However, Pakistan continues to lag behind in global internet speed rankings, impacting businesses, students, and professionals alike. This article explores the factors hindering Pakistan’s internet speeds, compares them with global standards, and discusses potential solutions to bridge the gap.

Current State of Internet Speeds in Pakistan

Recent data from Ookla’s Speedtest Global Index ranks Pakistan among the lower-tier countries for internet speed. The average mobile broadband download speed in Pakistan stands at around 19 Mbps, significantly lower than the global average of 45 Mbps. Fixed broadband speeds are even more concerning, with an average of approximately 12 Mbps, while neighboring countries such as India and China boast significantly higher speeds at 50 Mbps and 150 Mbps, respectively. These statistics highlight the urgent need for improvements in Pakistan’s internet infrastructure to meet the growing digital demands of its population.

Factors Contributing to Slow Internet Speeds

One of the major obstacles to fast internet in Pakistan is its reliance on outdated infrastructure. Many areas still depend on copper-based networks instead of fiber-optic technology, which offers significantly higher speeds and reliability. Transitioning to fiber-optic networks is hindered by high costs, logistical challenges in expanding connectivity to rural areas, and limited investment from both the public and private sectors. Without substantial infrastructure upgrades, Pakistan’s internet speed will continue to lag behind global standards.

Regulatory Challenges

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) plays a crucial role in setting and enforcing quality standards for internet services. However, various regulatory challenges contribute to slow internet speeds. The complex licensing process for Internet Service Providers (ISPs) makes it difficult for new entrants to compete in the market, limiting innovation and service quality. Additionally, inconsistent policy enforcement means that some ISPs fail to meet the required service standards, yet penalties and corrective actions remain weak. Strengthening regulations and streamlining licensing processes could significantly improve competition and service quality.

Monopolistic Control Over Gateways

Pakistan’s international internet gateways are controlled by a few major companies, limiting competition and inflating costs for smaller ISPs. The two dominant players, Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL) and Transworld Associates (TWA), manage the country’s primary submarine cable connections to the global internet. Since these companies control international bandwidth access, they set wholesale rates, making it difficult for smaller ISPs to negotiate better prices. This lack of competition not only makes internet services more expensive but also discourages investment in infrastructure upgrades. Moreover, if one provider experiences an issue, such as a submarine cable cut, the entire country suffers significant slowdowns or outages due to a lack of alternative gateways.

How Have Other Countries Tackled the Problem?

Countries like South Korea, Singapore, and the UAE have successfully implemented high-speed internet infrastructure through targeted strategies. South Korea prioritized fiber-optic deployment early on, ensuring widespread coverage and speeds exceeding 200 Mbps. Similarly, Singapore’s Next Generation Nationwide Broadband Network (NGNBN) expanded fiber-optic connections nationwide, delivering ultra-high-speed internet. Government-led initiatives have also played a crucial role. The UAE launched national broadband strategies, partnering with private ISPs to improve service quality and access, while South Korea’s government provided subsidies and incentives to accelerate fiber-optic adoption. Additionally, open competition among ISPs in these countries has resulted in better service quality, lower prices, and continuous technological innovation—something Pakistan could greatly benefit from.

Comparison with Emerging Markets

Pakistan’s internet challenges are similar to those faced by Bangladesh, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, but these countries have taken key steps toward improving their digital infrastructure. Bangladesh has expanded its fiber-optic backbone and encouraged foreign investment in internet services, reducing costs and improving connectivity. Nepal has focused on rural connectivity through government subsidies and partnerships with private ISPs, ensuring internet access even in remote areas. Sri Lanka has implemented clear broadband policies and infrastructure-sharing initiatives, allowing ISPs to expand coverage without high costs. By adopting similar strategies, Pakistan could significantly enhance its digital landscape.

Recent Developments and Improvements

Despite these challenges, Pakistan has made some progress in upgrading its internet infrastructure. Fiber-optic networks are expanding in major cities, with efforts underway to extend coverage to rural areas. The introduction of 5G trials aims to improve mobile broadband speeds and network efficiency. Government initiatives such as Digital Pakistan focus on enhancing connectivity and broadband access, while increased investment in submarine cable projects is expected to improve international bandwidth availability and reduce latency. These developments indicate a positive shift, but much more needs to be done to close the gap with global standards.

Recommendations for Improvement

To improve internet speeds and accessibility in Pakistan, several key measures should be considered. Increasing investment in fiber-optic infrastructure and encouraging public-private partnerships can help modernize the network. Regulatory reforms should be implemented to promote competition and streamline licensing processes, making it easier for new ISPs to enter the market. Diversifying internet gateways by reducing reliance on a few companies and introducing additional entry points will enhance competition and lower costs. Additionally, negotiating bandwidth costs in local currency can minimize exchange rate risks, making internet services more affordable. Finally, implementing digital literacy programs will ensure that the population can maximize the benefits of improved connectivity.

Conclusion

Pakistan’s slow internet speeds stem from a mix of outdated infrastructure, regulatory challenges, and monopolistic control over key resources. Addressing these issues through targeted investment, regulatory reforms, and competition-driven policies can significantly improve the country’s internet landscape. By learning from successful global models and adopting best practices from emerging markets, Pakistan has the potential to bridge the digital divide and unlock new economic opportunities in the digital age.

