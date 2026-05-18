Pakistan’s IT Exports Jump 33% to $423 Million in April 2026

Pakistan’s IT and telecom export remittances continued their strong upward trajectory in April 2026, reaching $423 million, according to the latest data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The latest figure represents a 2.4 percent increase compared to $413 million recorded in March 2026 and marks a significant 33 percent year-over-year rise from $317 million reported in April 2025.

The continued growth highlights the sector’s sustained recovery and strengthening contribution to Pakistan’s foreign exchange earnings despite earlier monthly fluctuations witnessed at the start of 2026.

IT Export Earnings Cross $3.8 Billion in 10 Months

With April’s performance, Pakistan’s cumulative IT and telecom export remittances climbed to $3.811 billion during the first ten months (July-April) of FY2025-26, compared to $3.146 billion during the same period of the previous fiscal year, reflecting an overall growth of 21 percent.

The latest numbers place the sector on track to potentially surpass last fiscal year’s full-year exports, which stood at $3.812 billion in FY2024–25.

Industry analysts say the figures reinforce the growing importance of Pakistan’s technology sector as one of the country’s fastest-expanding export industries.

Sector Recovered Strongly After Early-Year Slowdown

The latest growth follows a notable rebound in March 2026, when IT exports surged to $413 million from $365 million in February, registering a 13 percent month-on-month increase after two consecutive months of decline.

In February 2026, exports had slipped 3 percent from January’s $374 million, while January itself recorded a sharp 14.5 percent drop compared to December 2025 exports of $437 million.

Despite the temporary slowdown earlier in the calendar year, the broader trend has remained firmly positive.

March 2026 export remittances were 21 percent higher than the $342 million recorded in March 2025, while February also posted strong annual growth compared to $306 million during the corresponding month last year.

Freelancing and Global Demand Driving Growth

Industry observers attribute the sector’s continued expansion to rising global demand for Pakistani IT services, increasing inflows from freelancing platforms, and a growing number of local technology firms securing international clients.

The steady rise in export earnings also reflects the increasing role of Pakistan’s software houses, startups, outsourcing companies, and freelance professionals in international digital markets.

Analysts believe sustained policy support, improved payment channels, digital infrastructure expansion, and continued investment in technology talent will remain critical for maintaining the sector’s growth momentum in the coming years.

The latest SBP figures further reinforce the strategic importance of the IT and telecom industry as a key pillar of Pakistan’s services exports, digital economy ambitions, and long-term foreign exchange stability.

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