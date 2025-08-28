Minister of State for IT and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima, gave an in-camera briefing to journalists where she highlighted Pakistan’s progress in the IT sector and future digital plans. She revealed that Pakistan’s IT exports have officially reached $3.8 billion. However, according to her, the actual exports are nearly double this figure, as a significant portion of earnings is not being fully documented. She stressed that freelancers play a major role in these exports.

The minister informed that the Pakistan Digital Authority has been established to accelerate digital transformation. Under the Digital Nation Pakistan initiative, various projects are being implemented to enhance skills and connectivity across the country.

Pakistan’s IT Exports Reach $3.8 Billion, Thanks to Freelancers: Shaza Fatima

Currently, 300,000 people are being trained under the DigiSkills program, and another 300,000 will be trained soon. Shaza Fatima added that, in collaboration with companies like Huawei and Google, the government aims to train one million individuals in digital skills.

She emphasized that the ministry wants every child in Pakistan to have access to high-speed internet. “In the next three to four years, Pakistan will become a digitally transformed country,” she said confidently.

Talking about connectivity, the minister said Pakistan is already linked with seven submarine cables, while three more are expected soon. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will also discuss submarine cable investments with global investors during his upcoming visit to China. Some companies have already shown interest.

At present, all submarine cables land in Karachi, but the government wants to establish another landing station in Gwadar or another coastal area to diversify and strengthen connectivity.

Discussing infrastructure, Shaza Fatima said only 14% of telecom towers in Pakistan are fiberized, while the rest depend on other means. The government’s goal is to increase fiberization from the current 2% internet usage to 40-60% in the coming years.

However, she acknowledged challenges in fiber deployment. Pakistan has some of the highest right-of-way (RoW) charges in the region, and the approval process is also complicated. She noted that three to four companies currently manage Pakistan’s fiber backbone.

To attract investment, steps are being taken to improve the ecosystem. The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has already abolished RoW charges, while a new portal has been launched to speed up approvals. The Prime Minister’s Office has also directed departments like NHA and Railways to end RoW charges.

Currently, 98% of internet users in Pakistan rely on Wi-Fi, while only 2% depend on fiber connections. The government aims to significantly increase the fiber share to meet future needs.

On satellite internet, she said different institutions, including the Pakistan Space Regulatory Board and PTA, are working together. International consultants are streamlining the process, and new regulations will soon be finalized.

Several global companies, including those from the US and China, have applied for satellite internet licenses in Pakistan. Once regulations are approved, decisions on these applications will be made.

Shaza Fatima concluded that with coordinated efforts, Pakistan can create a robust digital ecosystem, attract investments, and become a competitive player in the global digital economy.