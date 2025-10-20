Pakistan’s IT Exports Surge 20% in Q1 FY2026, Cross $1 Billion Mark

Pakistan’s information technology (IT) and IT-enabled services (ITeS) sector has posted strong growth in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal year, with export remittances surpassing $1.05 billion between July and September 2025. This represents an increase of nearly 20 percent compared to $876 million recorded during the same period last year, according to data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In September 2025, IT export remittances rose 25 percent year-on-year, reaching $366 million, up from $292 million in September 2024. On a month-on-month basis, exports climbed 8 percent, increasing from $337 million in August to $366 million in September.

The SBP data indicates that IT exports now account for almost half of Pakistan’s total services exports, underscoring the sector’s growing role in stabilizing the country’s external accounts. The IT industry achieved a record $3.22 billion in export remittances during FY2023-24, marking a 24 percent increase over $2.59 billion in the previous fiscal year.

Analysts attribute this momentum to sustained demand for software development, outsourcing, and freelance services originating from global markets. A recent industry report noted that Pakistan’s IT exports continue to gain traction as firms expand into new regions and diversify their client base.

With traditional service exports such as transport and travel showing limited growth, policymakers view technology exports as a key source of foreign exchange. Experts estimate that with the right mix of tax incentives, streamlined payment systems, and stronger digital infrastructure, the IT sector could generate more than $5 billion annually, cementing its role as a vital pillar of Pakistan’s economy.

