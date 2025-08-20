Pakistan’s IT Exports Surge 24% in July, Eye $5 Billion Target

Pakistan’s information technology and IT-enabled services (ITeS) exports recorded a strong start to the new fiscal year, rising by nearly 24 percent year-on-year in July 2025. Official figures show that export remittances, which include computer services and call center operations, reached $354 million last month compared to $286 million in July 2024.

The sector also posted a month-on-month growth of 5 percent, climbing from $339 million in June 2025 to $354 million in July. The performance has lifted optimism within the industry as the government eyes an ambitious $5 billion export target for FY 2025–26.

Pakistan IT Exports 2025: Strong Momentum After Mixed FY 2024–25

Pakistan’s IT and ITeS exports had already shown resilience in the last fiscal year, rising 17.9 percent to $3.81 billion in FY 2024–25. However, the figure fell short of the government’s $4.2 billion target, leaving a gap of around $400 million.

Despite this shortfall, the Ministry of IT highlighted the sector as one of the fastest-growing segments of the national economy, with the potential to become a leading source of foreign exchange earnings.

Constraints Holding Back the Sector

Officials and industry stakeholders point to several persistent challenges. These include:

Policy inconsistency: Frequent regulatory changes that deter long-term investment.

Taxation hurdles: Complicated tax structures that discourage exporters.

Banking restrictions: Issues in foreign currency repatriation that limit smooth operations for IT firms.

The ministry has previously noted that Pakistan’s IT sector has the capacity to reach $15 billion in annual exports if such barriers are removed.

Pakistan IT Exports 2025: A $5 Billion Ambition

For FY 2025–26, the government has set a $5 billion IT export target, a goal that many see as achievable only with stronger collaboration between the public and private sectors.

Pakistan’s IT industry has the ability to bring in more dollars than any other emerging sector. To reach $5 billion, we need faster internet connectivity, improved training programs, and a startup-friendly environment.

Analysts also argue that with the right policies, the sector could become a major job creator for the country’s young population. Pakistan, with over 64 percent of its population under the age of 30, is uniquely positioned to leverage its demographic advantage.

Outlook: Can Pakistan Unlock Its Full Potential?

With global demand for outsourced IT services continuing to expand, Pakistan has an opportunity to cement itself as a key digital hub in South Asia. The next twelve months will be critical in determining whether the country can translate early gains into long-term, sustainable growth.

