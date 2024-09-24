Despite facing numerous challenges, Pakistan’s IT exports have experienced a significant surge, increasing by 27% year-on-year. Additionally, the country has earned a prestigious Tier One ranking in the global cybersecurity index, a major achievement for the growing tech industry. This progress was highlighted by the Minister of State for IT and Telecom, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, during her speech at the HBL-PASHA ICT Awards ceremony in Islamabad. The event, organized by the Pakistan Software Houses Association (P@SHA), recognized companies making exceptional contributions to the country’s IT sector.

During her address, Khawaja praised the recent accomplishments of Pakistan’s IT industry, emphasizing that the country’s upgraded global cybersecurity ranking and improvement in the E-Government Development Index (EGDI) were key milestones. “In recent weeks, Pakistan has made impressive strides, securing a Tier One status in global cybersecurity and moving from mid-tier to high-tier in the EGDI index,” Khawaja said. She attributed this success to legislative efforts and the collaborative role played by P@SHA in advancing these initiatives.

Pakistan’s IT Exports Surge by 27%, Achieves Top Cybersecurity Ranking

Khawaja also discussed the importance of early digitization efforts, particularly in Punjab, and how these initiatives are serving as a model for the federal government. “Punjab has been a leader in e-governance, introducing electronic land records and an e-complaint system. These efforts are part of a broader vision by the prime minister to implement similar systems across the federal level,” she explained. Khawaja believes that such advancements will enhance governance, streamline services, and contribute to further growth in the IT sector.

The minister also acknowledged the critical role P@SHA has played in promoting IT exports, noting that the sector had achieved a record $3.22 billion in export earnings. She highlighted how these awards recognize excellence within the industry while also inspiring new startups and companies to join the digital transformation. “These awards are not just about celebrating the achievements of established companies; they also serve to encourage innovation among startups, which is crucial for turning Pakistan into a global digital hub,” Khawaja remarked.

P@SHA Chairman Zohaib Khan echoed Khawaja’s sentiments, expressing gratitude for the government’s continued support, especially from the Ministry of IT and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC). Khan credited these partnerships with creating new job opportunities and increasing export revenues. “Our goal is to promote ‘Made in Pakistan’ technology solutions on the global stage. These awards showcase the hard work and dedication of our industry,” Khan said, offering congratulations to the award recipients for their contributions to the sector’s growth.

In her closing remarks, Khawaja reiterated the government’s commitment to fostering the IT sector through comprehensive and forward-looking policies. She stressed the need for innovation, competitiveness, and collaboration between the public and private sectors to ensure sustained growth. “The government’s aim is to create an environment where the IT sector can thrive. We are working on policies that encourage innovation and make Pakistan a competitive player in the global technology landscape,” she concluded.

The continued growth of Pakistan’s IT exports, coupled with its improved cybersecurity ranking, underscores the potential of the country’s tech industry. With government support and initiatives like those championed by P@SHA, Pakistan is well-positioned to become a significant player in the global digital economy.