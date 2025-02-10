Pakistan’s IT Exports Surge by 28% to $1.86 Billion – MoITT

The information technology (IT) sector is experiencing significant growth. Pakistan’s IT exports have soared by 28% to reach $1.86 billion. Minister of State for Information Technology Shaza Fatima Khawaja announced this positive development on Sunday and expressed optimism about further expansion in the coming months.

Speaking at LEAP 2025 during the Pakistan-Saudi Business Forum, Khawaja emphasized the government’s commitment to strengthening the country’s digital economy. She highlighted the Digital Nation Act 2025 as a groundbreaking initiative designed to accelerate innovation, enhance technological capabilities, and position Pakistan as a global digital leader.

“The Digital Nation Act 2025 is a pledge to transform Pakistan’s digital economy,” she stated. This ambitious policy framework aims to support IT startups, enhance cybersecurity, foster artificial intelligence (AI) development, and create a conducive environment for tech entrepreneurs.

Khawaja further stressed the importance of international collaboration, particularly with Saudi Arabia. Under the Pakistan-Saudi Vision 2030 framework, both nations are working to deepen their partnership in emerging technologies. She noted that Saudi Arabia’s investment in Pakistan’s tech ecosystem could open new avenues for innovation and economic growth.

In a major announcement, the minister revealed that Pakistan will soon host a Digital Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) Forum in Islamabad. This event will bring together global investors, venture capitalists, and technology firms to explore opportunities in Pakistan’s thriving tech industry. The forum is expected to attract major players from across the world, fostering increased investment in digital infrastructure, software development, and IT-enabled services.

Pakistan’s government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, has adopted a forward-looking approach to digital economic growth. Initiatives such as tax incentives for IT exporters, the establishment of Special Technology Zones (STZs), and investments in digital education and skill development are key components of this strategy. The government also aims to bridge the digital divide by expanding internet access and modernizing IT regulations.

The impressive growth in IT exports reflects Pakistan’s growing reputation as a competitive player in the global tech landscape. The country’s young and talented workforce, coupled with a supportive policy environment, has positioned it as an attractive destination for IT outsourcing, fintech solutions, and AI-driven innovations.

Experts believe that with sustained policy support and increased foreign investment, Pakistan’s IT sector has the potential to surpass $3 billion in annual exports in the near future. Strengthening international collaborations, particularly with Gulf nations like Saudi Arabia, could further accelerate this growth trajectory.

The surge in IT exports and rising foreign interest underscore Pakistan’s ambition to establish itself as a regional technology hub. By leveraging strategic partnerships, enhancing digital capabilities, and fostering a culture of innovation, the country is well on its way to achieving long-term success in the global digital economy.