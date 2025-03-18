Pakistan’s LDI Operators in Legal Limbo – Billions in Pending Dues Threaten License Renewals

Pakistan’s Long Distance and International (LDI) operators are facing uncertainty as their license renewals remain stalled due to billions of rupees in outstanding dues. With over Rs. 57.2 billion unpaid, the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) and the Ministry of IT & Telecom (MoITT) are under pressure to resolve the issue. The Sindh High Court’s decision and ongoing negotiations have further complicated the process, leaving key telecom players in legal and financial limbo.

LDI License Renewal Status

The renewal of LDI licenses is a pressing issue, as several operators are due for license extensions between 2024 and 2026. So far, only four operators including Telenor, Orient, LinkDOTNet, and ADG have successfully renewed their licenses in 2024. Meanwhile, seven other LDI operators, including WorldCall, Wateen, Telecard, Dancom, Redtone, WiseComm, and CircleNet, continue operations under High Court orders. Additionally, two operators, Multinet and 4B Gentle, are still awaiting renewal decisions for 2024, with their status remaining uncertain.

LDI operators have been divided into two major categories based on their willingness to clear outstanding dues.

Category 1:

Five operators—Telecard, Wateen Telecom, WorldCall Telecom, Wise Communication, and 4B Gentle—are ready to pay Rs. 8.2 billion in installments to settle their dues.

Category 2:

Four operators—Multinet, Redtone, Dancom, and CircleNet—have refused to pay the principal amount, which stands at Rs. 15.8 billion.

Adding to the financial burden, a Late Payment Additional Fee (LPAF) of Rs. 57.2 billion is pending against 10 LDI operators due to non-payment of APC for USF dues.

Legal Complications

The Sindh High Court issued a ruling on November 27, 2024, directing that no coercive action be taken against LDI operators until the PTA determines their renewal status. In response, the PTA requested MoITT’s guidance on outstanding dues and set a deadline of December 13, 2024, to resolve the matter.

MoITT, in a letter dated January 28, 2025, urged a balanced approach, supporting the renewal of licenses while facilitating a structured settlement of outstanding dues. However, the lack of a clear resolution has left the telecom sector in a state of uncertainty.

With legal hurdles and financial disputes delaying the renewal process, PTA is now working to conclude the matter within two months. The plan includes:

Adjudicating SCNs (Show Cause Notices) for five LDI licenses (WorldCall Telecom, Wateen Telecom, Telecard, Redtone, and Multinet) to assess their compliance.

Conducting individual hearings for seven LDI operators (WorldCall, Wateen Telecom, Telecard, Redtone, Dancom, WiseComm, and CircleNet) to determine their renewal eligibility.

The Future of LDI Operators – Uncertainty or Resolution?

As the telecom industry waits for a final decision, the delay in license renewals and mounting financial liabilities pose a significant challenge. The next two months will be critical, as PTA works toward resolving outstanding payments, enforcing regulations, and ensuring fair competition in the telecom sector. The outcome of these negotiations will not only impact LDI operators but also set a precedent for regulatory enforcement in Pakistan’s telecom industry. Whether operators comply with financial obligations or seek further legal cover remains to be seen. For now, the fate of the LDI license.

