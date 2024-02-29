Pakistan’s Mobile Internet Ranks Among Lowest Globally! (Report)

The Speed Test Global Index report shows that Pakistan has one of the lowest mobile internet download speeds in the world. Out of the total 144 countries listed, Pakistan was ranked in the 124th position with a media mobile download speed of 16.71 Mbps. Moreover, the country even lags behind Sri Lanka (21.09 Mbps), Bangladesh (23.85 Mbps), and many other third-world countries.

Little Improvement since 2022:

A report from 2022 showed that Pakistan had better mobile download speeds than India, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, and many other countries. However, there was little to no improvement in the last one and a half years. In the meantime, countries like India have made remarkable improvements, taking their median mobile internet download speeds to 99.03 Mbps. Likewise, other neighbors like Bangladesh and India have also seen considerable upticks in their mobile download speeds.

What needs to be done?

It’s evident that Pakistan’s government and stakeholders must work on improving high-speed internet connectivity. With the global transition towards 5G technology, countries with sluggish internet speeds risk falling further behind in the global digital economy. Keeping that in mind, Pakistan’s IT and telecom industry must intensify its efforts to modernize internet infrastructure, optimize spectrum allocation, and foster innovation in order to keep pace with the evolving demands of the digital landscape.