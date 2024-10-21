Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Decline in Q1 FY25

Pakistan’s mobile phone imports have declined in the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-25, compared to the same period last year. The country imported mobile phones worth $246.472 million during July-September 2024, which represents a decrease of 18.93% compared to $304.029 million in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal year.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Pakistan imported mobile phones valued at $1.898 billion, compared to $570.071 million in the fiscal year 2022-23.

In rupee terms, the country imported mobile handsets worth Rs68.612 billion during the first quarter of the current fiscal year, marking a 22.86 percent decrease compared to Rs88.945 billion during the same period last fiscal year.

According to data from the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), Pakistan’s mobile phone imports increased by 29.32 percent on a month-on-month (MoM) basis in September 2024, reaching $102.629 million compared to imports of $79.360 million in August 2024. However, year-on-year (YoY) comparisons show a decline of 17.62 percent from $124.576 million in September 2023.

Overall telecom imports in the country amounted to $374.410 million during July-September 2024, reflecting a 6.17 percent decrease compared to $399.048 million during the same period in 2023.

Telecom imports saw an increase of 28.92 percent on a MoM basis in September 2024, totaling $153.144 million, up from $118.787 million in August 2024. However, on a YoY basis, overall telecom imports experienced a decline of 3.53 percent compared to $158.755 million in September 2023.