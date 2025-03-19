Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Drop by 12.89% in First Eight Months of FY25

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1 billion in the first eight months (July-February) of the fiscal year 2024-25, reflecting a 12.89% decline compared to $1.148 billion in the same period last year. In rupee terms, mobile phone imports stood at Rs278.366 billion, registering a 14.80% drop from Rs326.732 billion recorded in the corresponding period of FY24.

The country had imported $1.898 billion worth of mobile phones in FY24, a sharp increase from $570.071 million in FY23. However, the downward trend continued in FY25, with a 1.21% Month-on-Month (MoM) decline in February 2025 as imports dropped to $132.620 million from $134.243 million in January 2025. On a Year-on-Year (YoY) basis, mobile phone imports fell 17.57% compared to $160.890 million in February 2024.

The overall telecom imports in July-February FY25 stood at $1.365 billion, reflecting a 4.76% decline from $1.434 billion in the same period last year. Telecom imports fell 9.66% MoM in February 2025, dropping to $175.084 million from $193.815 million in January 2025. On a YoY basis, telecom imports declined 8.43% compared to $191.202 million in February 2024, according to Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data.

The decline in imports suggests shifting market dynamics, potentially influenced by policy measures, economic factors, or local manufacturing trends.

