Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Drop Sharply by 16 Percent in 11 Months

Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $1.356 billion during the first eleven months (July–May) of the fiscal year 2024–25, marking a 16.31 percent decline compared to $1.620 billion in the same period of 2023–24.

In local currency terms, the value of mobile phone imports stood at Rs 378.248 billion, reflecting a 17.44 percent decrease compared to Rs 458.124 billion during the corresponding period last fiscal year.

For the entire fiscal year 2023–24, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports amounted to $1.898 billion, a significant jump from just $570.071 million recorded in 2022–23.

On a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis, mobile phone imports declined by 19.16 percent, totaling $101.131 million in May 2025, down from $125.103 million in April 2025. This also represents a 35.83 percent Year-on-Year (YoY) drop when compared to $157.592 million in May 2024.

Meanwhile, overall telecom imports into Pakistan reached $1.893 billion during the first eleven months of fiscal year 2024–25. This marks a 7.45 percent decrease compared to $2.046 billion in the same period of the previous fiscal year.

On a MoM basis, telecom imports slightly declined by 4.70 percent, totaling $165.210 million in May 2025, down from $173.360 million in April 2025. On a YoY basis, they dropped by 21.92 percent when compared to $211.586 million in May 2024.

