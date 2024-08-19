Pakistan’s Mobile Phone Imports Register 5.3% Decline in July 2024: PBS

The Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) data for the first fiscal month of 2024-25 reveals that Pakistan imported mobile phones worth $64.504 million in July. It shows a decline in imports by 5.30 percent when compared to $68.113 million during July of last fiscal year 2023-24. In rupee terms, mobile phones worth Rs17.957 billion were imported into the country in July 2024 compared to Rs 19.140 billion during the same month in 2023, registering a 6.18% decline.

Moreover, Pakistan’s mobile phone imports declined by 76.84 percent on a Month-on-Month (MoM) basis in July 2024. The imports reached $64.504 million in July compared to imports of $278.574 million in June 2024.

Apart from that, as per the PBS data, the overall telecom imports stood at $102.587 million during July 2024, registering a 13.25 percent growth in contrast to $90.588 million during July 2023.

Furthermore, the PBS data shows that the country locally manufactured/assembled 4.26 million mobile handsets in June compared to 0.08 million mobile phone imports. In the first 6 months of 2024, the local manufacturing plants assembled 17.34 million mobile phones compared to 0.84 million mobile phone imports.

The locally manufactured/assembled 17.34 million mobile phones were comprised of 6.19 million 2G and 11.15 million 3G/4G smartphones, according to the PBS data. On the other hand, PTA data suggests that 61 percent of mobile devices are smartphones, and 39 percent are 2G.

