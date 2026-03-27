Pakistan’s Mobile Subscribers Rise to 204.7 Million in February 2026 as 4G Usage Expands

Pakistan’s telecom sector continued its growth trajectory in February 2026, with the total mobile subscribers rising to 204.771 million from 202.575 million at the end of January, according to data released by the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

The increase reflects sustained demand for mobile connectivity across the country. Teledensity — a key indicator measuring the number of mobile connections per 100 people — improved from 81 percent in January to 82 percent in February. Overall teledensity also saw an uptick, climbing from 82 percent to 82.75 percent during the same period.

The number of 3G and 4G users recorded a notable rise, reaching 155.930 million by the end of February compared to 153.325 million a month earlier, marking a net addition of over 2.6 million users. This growth pushed the Next Generation Mobile Service (NGMS) penetration rate up from 61.32 percent to 62.3 percent, highlighting the ongoing shift toward faster data services.

Among operators, Jazz maintained its transition fully toward 4G services, with its 3G user base remaining at zero. Its 4G subscribers increased from 55.979 million in January to 56.713 million in February.

Zong also posted growth in its 4G segment, with subscriptions rising from 43.0658 million to 43.667 million. However, its 3G user base continued to decline slightly, dropping from 1.622 million to 1.621 million.

Telenor Pakistan recorded gains in both segments. Its 3G subscribers increased from 0.622 million to 0.632 million, while its 4G base expanded from 28.75 million to 29.599 million during the month.

Similarly, Ufone reported growth across both technologies. Its 3G users rose from 1.058 million to 1.112 million, and its 4G customer base increased from 20.252 million to 20.588 million.

The latest figures underscore a steady expansion in Pakistan’s digital connectivity landscape, driven primarily by rising 4G adoption and a gradual phase-out of legacy 3G services.