Pakistan’s Most Loved vivo V23e Now Available in 128GB Version The latest vivo V23e with 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera now available in 128GB version at Rs. 52999 only

The recently launched vivo V23e is getting much love from the people of Pakistan for its incredible features and spectacular design. vivo has decided to make the offering merrier with a special 128GB variant in Pakistan.

The vivo V23e offers a great range of features and innovation for photography enthusiasts. Its 50MP AF Portrait Selfie camera with AI Extreme Night Portrait and Multi-Style Portrait, and 64MP Night Camera makes it an ultimate device for the perfect portrait in every shot. The improved Double Exposure mode, Dual-View Video, and Steadiface Selfie Video all help to improve the shooting experience further.

In terms of design, vivo has revolutionised the smartphone market forever! It has a smooth magical vibe thanks to its colour changing technology. The smartphone’s 7.36mm Ultra Slim AG Design makes the smartphone extremely lightweight and super sleek with a comfortable grip.

The smartphone is elegant, innovative and incredibly powerful, with a massive battery and 44W FlashCharge technology along with the fast and trendy Funtouch OS 12. Furthermore, the Extended RAM 2.0 and the latest 128GB RAM variant make it a perfect all-rounder device.

The V23e has become one of Pakistan’s most popular devices, particularly for youth. Keeping the legacy of the famous V series by offering best-in class camera and display while also setting new milestones by introducing one of the most gorgeous smartphones in the market with its beautifully crafted design and unique colour changing panel on the back.

Price and Availability

Available in two color variants of Sunshine Coast and Moonlight Shadow, the all new vivo V23e can now be purchased across Pakistan at the price of Rs. 52,999 (128GB) and Rs. 59,999 (256GB).

vivo offers a one-year warranty for V23e along with 15 days free replacement and 6 months warranty for accessories. vivo V23e is duly approved by Pakistan Telecommunications Authority and supports all mobile networks in Pakistan. Zong customers can also get 12GB Free Mobile Internet by using their 4G SIM card in Slot 1 (2GB Internet / month for 6 months).