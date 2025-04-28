Pakistan’s National CERT Issues Urgent Cybersecurity Advisory Amid Rising Regional Tensions

In response to escalating geopolitical tensions in Central and South Asia, Pakistan’s National Cyber Emergency Response Team (NCERT) has issued a high-priority cybersecurity advisory. Titled “Cyber Vigilance Required in the Wake of Rising Geopolitical/Regional Unrest,” the advisory calls for immediate action to strengthen cybersecurity measures across all sectors. It has been disseminated to all federal ministries, provincial governments, and critical organizations, highlighting the increased risks from state-sponsored hackers, hacktivists, and cybercriminal groups.

NCERT’s advisory warns that the volatile geopolitical environment could be exploited by adversaries targeting Pakistan’s sensitive sectors, including government agencies, critical infrastructure, defense establishments, media outlets, and financial systems. The tactics being employed by these actors include spear-phishing, malware deployment, supply chain attacks, disinformation campaigns, and Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS) attacks.

Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) groups are a particular concern as they employ sophisticated techniques to gain prolonged, undetected access to critical systems. If not addressed timely, these attacks could result in espionage, large-scale data theft, disruption of vital services, and erosion of public trust.

Potential Impacts of Cyberattacks

The advisory outlines several major risks arising from successful cyber intrusions. Unauthorized access to military, governmental, and personal data could seriously jeopardize national security. Disruptions to critical infrastructure, including energy, transportation, and telecommunications networks, could paralyze essential services and destabilize the economy.

Additionally, misinformation campaigns and psychological operations (PSYOPS) could use deepfake videos and fabricated narratives to mislead the public, trigger unrest, and erode confidence in state institutions. Financial systems are equally vulnerable, with risks of ransomware attacks, account hijackings, and massive financial losses. Supply chain compromises and account takeovers of government or media portals could further escalate the crisis.

Methods Used by Attackers

The threat landscape is evolving rapidly. Attackers are using spear-phishing emails designed to deceive government and military officials. Malicious mobile applications disguised as legitimate services are being deployed to spy on users and steal sensitive information. Fake news websites and manipulated social media campaigns are being used to create chaos and sow discord.

Moreover, DDoS attacks aim to cripple public services by overwhelming their servers, while AI-generated deepfakes impersonate public figures to spread disinformation. Credential stuffing and brute-force attacks targeting weak or reused passwords have become increasingly common, posing serious threats to account security.

Threat Actors Behind the Attacks

The advisory identifies three major groups responsible for these threats. State-sponsored APT groups, often well-funded and highly skilled, are focusing on espionage, surveillance, and critical infrastructure disruption. Cybercriminal gangs are exploiting the situation for financial gain through ransomware, phishing, and fraud. Meanwhile, hacktivists, driven by political or ideological motives, aim to disrupt government operations and public services through cyberattacks and data leaks.

Among the most vulnerable targets are government agencies responsible for national security and governance. Critical service providers such as telecom, energy, and transportation sectors face significant risks of disruption. Financial institutions are also exposed to ransomware attacks and data breaches. Media outlets, journalists, and public figures are particularly at risk from disinformation campaigns. Even ordinary citizens, especially those active on mobile apps and social media, are not immune to phishing, malware, and fake news threats.

NCERT’s Recommended Actions for Immediate Protection

To counter these threats, NCERT recommends a comprehensive set of measures. Strengthening authentication practices through passkeys and multi-factor authentication is critical, along with immediately patching all vulnerable systems, including operating systems, VPNs, firewalls, and email servers. Secure communications must be prioritized, using encrypted platforms for sensitive information and restricting the use of personal apps for official matters.

Organizations must enhance threat detection capabilities through deep packet inspection and real-time monitoring. Security Information and Event Management (SIEM) tools should be leveraged for early identification of attacks. Updating incident response plans and conducting regular cyber crisis simulations are also crucial to ensure a rapid and effective response during an actual attack.

In addition, NCERT urges organizations to maintain offline backups of critical data and report any cyber incidents immediately via https://pkcert.gov.pk/report-incident or [email protected].

Long-Term Strategic Measures

Beyond immediate actions, NCERT emphasizes strategic resilience. Organizations are encouraged to adopt Zero Trust Architectures, restrict foreign IP access to sensitive systems, conduct thorough cybersecurity audits of third-party vendors, and strengthen encryption standards for data protection. Redundant communication channels must be maintained to ensure continuity in case of internet or network outages, and regular testing of backup systems should be carried out.

Special attention must be given to patching outdated VPNs, firewalls, operating systems, and securing mobile devices. Email servers must be fortified against spoofing and phishing attacks to prevent social engineering threats.

In its concluding remarks, NCERT strongly advises all government bodies, critical institutions, and individuals to take cybersecurity more seriously than ever before. Enhanced vigilance, robust technical defenses, and a proactive security culture are essential to safeguard Pakistan’s digital assets during these uncertain times.

Dr. Haider Abbas, Director General of NCERT, emphasized that the future of Pakistan’s national security and economic stability hinges on collective and immediate action against cyber threats. Public awareness, strong organizational practices, and coordinated national efforts will be critical to defending against evolving cyberattacks.

