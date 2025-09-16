Pakistan’s NCERT Issues Urgent Alert After npm Package Breach Hits 18 Popular Libraries

On September 8, 2025, security researchers confirmed a critical supply chain attack targeting npm, the world’s largest open-source package repository for JavaScript. Attackers gained control of the maintainer account of Josh Junon, known by the alias qix, and pushed malicious versions of at least 18 widely used libraries, including debug, chalk, ansi-styles, and strip-ansi.

These compromised packages were automatically pulled into developer projects and CI/CD pipelines across industries, multiplying the scale of impact. Because no user interaction was required beyond installation, experts say the attack ranks among the most dangerous in recent years. The Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) has assigned it a near-maximum severity rating of 9.8.

Malicious Payloads and Stealthy Exploitation

The injected code carried a browser-based cryptostealer designed to intercept cryptocurrency transactions, siphon API keys, and harvest credentials. Outbound connections were traced to attacker-controlled wallets, while application logs showed unusual credential exfiltration patterns.

Pakistan’s NCERT Issues Emergency Guidance

In its advisory, NCERT urged organizations in Pakistan and abroad to:

Upgrade to the latest fixed versions of all affected npm packages.

Rebuild and redeploy applications compiled during the attack window.

Rotate all credentials, tokens, and API keys potentially exposed.

Enforce multi-factor authentication (MFA) on maintainer and developer accounts.

Restrict unverified dependency updates in CI/CD pipelines.

Continuously monitor pipelines for anomalous activity.

The advisory warned that failure to act could lead to long-term infiltration of enterprise systems, with attackers potentially maintaining persistent access through poisoned dependencies.

npm Package Breach: Risks for Business and the Digital Economy

With npm powering more than 2 billion weekly downloads, its packages form the backbone of financial systems, e-commerce platforms, and enterprise applications worldwide. Analysts caution that supply chain compromises like this can spread silently across downstream systems, threatening both business continuity and national digital resilience.

For Pakistan, where the digital economy increasingly depends on open-source software, the breach serves as a stark reminder of systemic vulnerabilities. Experts argue that stronger safeguards such as dependency verification, maintainer vetting, and software bill of materials (SBOM) adoption are urgently needed to reduce risk exposure.

ALSO READ: Pakistan’s NCERT Warns of Alarming Rise in Data Breaches, Orders Urgent Protection of Citizens’ Information