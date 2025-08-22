Pakistan’s NCERT Warns of Alarming Rise in Data Breaches, Orders Urgent Protection of Citizens’ Information

The National Cyber Emergency Response Team (National CERT) has issued a sweeping cybersecurity advisory to individuals and organizations across Pakistan amid a surge in data breaches, identity theft, and privacy violations.

The advisory, released this week, applies to all public and private entities that collect, store, process, or transmit Personally Identifiable Information (PII) of Pakistani citizens. This includes organizations operating on on-premises, cloud, and hybrid infrastructures, regardless of size or sector.

Officials warned that weak internal controls, outdated systems, unencrypted data transfers, malicious applications, and poor cyber hygiene have left organizations vulnerable to financial fraud, operational disruption, reputational damage, and possible regulatory action under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) 2016.

The advisory cited the National Cyber Security Policy 2021, which recognizes citizen data protection as a matter of national security. Breaches involving CNIC numbers, health records, or financial details, it cautioned, could not only erode public trust but also expose citizens to exploitation by criminal and hostile actors.

Mandatory Measures for Organizations

Organizations are directed to immediately classify data by sensitivity, enforce strict access controls, encrypt PII both in storage and transit, and update all software and systems. They are further instructed to adopt secure development practices, retain personal data only as required by law, implement clear breach response protocols, and conduct audits of third-party vendors.

In the longer term, the advisory calls on entities to adopt zero-trust security models, ensure disaster recovery readiness, and invest in workforce training to build a security-conscious culture.

Precautions for Citizens

The National CERT also urged individuals to safeguard personal data. Citizens were advised to share CNICs or official documents only when absolutely necessary, clearly labeling copies (e.g., “For SIM registration only”). Strong, unique passwords, multi-factor authentication, and caution against oversharing personal details online were emphasized. Users were also warned against downloading unverified mobile applications, which remain a major vector for data leaks.

National Security Imperative

“The protection of citizens’ data is no longer just a compliance requirement but a strategic necessity,” the advisory stressed, urging both institutions and individuals to act decisively to secure personal information and preserve national digital infrastructure.

The warning comes as Pakistan faces repeated cyberattacks on both state and private systems, underscoring the urgent need to restore public confidence in the country’s cyber ecosystem.

