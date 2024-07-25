Pakistan’s New Firewall Slows Down Internet

A newly implemented firewall in Pakistan is causing significant disruptions to internet speed, alarming businesses and citizens alike. Government officials confirm that the system is currently undergoing a trial run, but its long-term implications remain unclear.

The project, allocated a hefty budget of over Rs30 billion, is being overseen by an undisclosed power center, with the Ministry of Information Technology playing a minimal role. Despite the massive expenditure, the government has recently advertised for tenders to purchase additional firewalls for the Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA).

While officials claim the firewall targets social media influencers spreading misinformation, critics fear it could be a broader attempt to control online content and stifle dissent. The government’s focus on countering fake news has led to increased surveillance and legal actions against online users.

The trial period has already resulted in slower internet speeds, raising concerns about the potential impact on businesses that rely on a stable online connection. The government assures that internet speeds will return to normal once the trial ends, but the long-term consequences of the firewall remain uncertain.

With the government’s increasing control over digital spaces, questions about freedom of expression and the future of Pakistan’s digital economy are now at the forefront of public discourse.