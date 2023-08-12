Pakistan’s New Mysterious Telecom Brand Onic Is Set To Launch On Independence Day

A huge buzz on social media has surrounded an upcoming telecom brand ‘Onic’. Everyone out there is talking about this telecom brand. There had been many questions swirling around regarding PTML’s upcoming brand. What is Onic? What will this brand offer? There are so many questions that need to be answered. Pak Telecom Company Limited (PTML) yesterday made it clear that Onic is the company’s digital brand, targeted at a highly tech-savvy niche market segment in the country. According to the latest reports, the brand is set to be launched this Independence Day 2023 on the 14th of August. So, are you guys excited?

Onic Is PTML’s Digital Brand Targeted For Tech-Savvy Market

We all know that Onic is being marketed as something more than a sub-brand. However, it is yet to be seen how the emergence of an entirely digital brand changes Pakistan’s digital and telecom market in the near future. The company claims to cater to a new segment of tech-savvy users who need greater access, convenience, and control over their digital and telecommunication requirements. Onic promises an improved digital experience and aligns with the vision of Digital Pakistan.