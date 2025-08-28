Pakistan’s PostEx Named to Forbes Asia’s Prestigious “100 to Watch 2025” List

In a landmark achievement for Pakistan’s startup ecosystem, PostEx, the country’s leading hybrid logistics and fintech company, has been featured in the Forbes Asia 100 to Watch 2025 list under the Finance category. This coveted recognition places PostEx among Asia’s most dynamic growth companies and signals Pakistan’s rising footprint on the global innovation map.

“This milestone is not just a win for PostEx, it’s a win for Pakistan,” said Muhammad Omer Khan, CEO of PostEx. “It reflects the relentless passion of our team and our mission to empower merchants and accelerate Pakistan’s digital economy. We are proud to showcase Pakistan’s innovative spirit to the world.”

Founded in 2020, PostEx set out to solve one of the biggest challenges in Pakistan’s cash-dominated economy: delayed payments for online sellers. By offering upfront cash to merchants and collecting payment on delivery, PostEx has enabled thousands of e-commerce businesses to manage cash flow, scale faster, and unlock new opportunities.

In 2022, PostEx acquired Call Courier, cementing its position as Pakistan’s largest e-commerce delivery service. Last year, the company raised $7.3 million in a pre-Series A round led by Conjunction Capital, fueling its expansion into the Middle East. Today, PostEx is recognized by Forbes as a company transforming finance and logistics in emerging markets.

With operations already powering Pakistan’s largest e-commerce players, PostEx is now expanding its vision beyond borders, bringing its unique hybrid model of logistics and financial solutions to one of the world’s fastest-growing digital markets.

This recognition marks a defining moment in PostEx’s journey. With innovation, trust, and customer success at its core, the company remains committed to shaping the future of digital commerce in Pakistan and beyond.

